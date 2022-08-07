Colaba goon celebrates getting out of jail on bail, arrested
Mumbai Rallies are such an everyday thing on Indian roads that most people just turn a blind eye to the processions and fireworks that usually accompany them. However, this local goon was arrested and booked by the police for public nuisance after his supporters took out a rally to celebrate his release from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case.
Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai, was riding in a BMW, showing himself off through the sunroof, with people acknowledging his grandiose with firecrackers and loud sloganeering.
“He was waving to the public and thanking his supporters while smoking. Chants of ‘Welcome back Darvez Bhai’ could be heard loud and clear,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.
The Colaba police registered a case against the accused and his three friends- Shahbaj Sayyad, 28, Dilshad Abdul Rashid Shaikh, 24, and Kallu alias Raj Surve, 21- all residents of Colaba and Cuffe Parade, for creating nuisance in public and negligent conduct as regards to explosive substances.
Darvez runs a garage in Colaba and he used one of his client’s BMW for the show. He was arrested in an attempt to murder case in 2021 after he, along with his two other associate, assaulted a person with screwdriver in the vicinity over a small issue.
“His accomplices got bail but he did not get bail for almost eight months. So, when he came on bail on July 28, his friends celebrated it,” said a police officer.
According to the police, the incident came to light around 9:30pm on August 4 when senior inspector Vijay Hatiskar of the Colaba police station found a video circulating on social media in which Darvez could be seen going around in a BMW with the glass roof open on SBS Road in Colaba area.
“It was like he was trying to generate fear among the public and show how great and strong he is,” said a police officer. In another video it was found that the accused’s people were bursting crackers in the middle of the road.
While in the third video, it was seen that Sayed and his accomplice Dilsad Abdul Rashid Shaikh, both were seen sitting on the rooftop of BMW car and were driving slowly creating traffic and nuisance in the area.
“The police official from Colaba police station visited the spot and verified the videos. The accused were brought to the police station and after inquiry, four were arrested,” said senior inspector Vijay Hatiskar of the Colaba police station.
-
Delhi's daily Covid tally up again with 2,423 cases, positivity rate nears 15%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rose again on Sunday with 2,423 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.97 per cent, compared to 13.84 per cent on Saturday. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since January 22, when it stood at 16.4 per cent. Active cases in Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark and stood at 8,045. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 cases, one death and 1,837 recoveries.
-
Central agencies acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for his statement that non-Maharashtrian mercantile communities like the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were responsible for Mumbai's status as the financial capital of India, Mumbai Chiding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that central enforcement agencies were acting against Maharashtrian entrepreneurs. “In Mumbai, the Marathi manoos kept labouring hard and fighting adversity. Everyone else came here only for lakshmi darshan (earning money),” he charged.
-
BMC upgrading existing schools, constructing new ones
Mumbai Almost 15 months after civic schools were rebranded as Mumbai Public Schools, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a massive exercise of upgrading existing schools, while also constructing new ones. Officials in the civic body said that 20 buildings are under repairs across the city, 24 dilapidated school buildings are being reconstructed, while three new buildings are under construction. At present, Mumbai has 600 civic schools that follow the state board curriculum.
-
FYJC admissions: Over 51% students allotted seats in first round didn’t confirm seats
Mumbai Over 51% students who were allotted seats in the first common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses did not confirm their seats. As many as 71,688 students out of the 1.39 lakh students have not confirmed admissions, said the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE). Students yet to be allotted a seat can refill their forms until Tuesday, 10pm.
-
On uproar over rape law, Rajasthan CM says ‘I only said the truth’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in the eye of a storm over his remark on the law to hang rape accused, said he was only speaking the truth. On Friday, the Rajasthan chief minister said that ever since the law to hang rape accused came into force, incidents of murdering rape victims have increased across the country. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan termed Gehlot's remark as unfortunate and shameful.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics