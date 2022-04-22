Commuters suffer as BEST drivers go on flash strike for salary dues

MUMBAI: Several passengers travelling by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking buses suffered commuting woes during the peak hours on Friday after drivers of the leased buses went on a flash strike for the second day.

The drivers went on a protest in the bus depots from Friday morning as their contractors delayed their salaries by up to two months.

Passengers travelling on feeder routes, particularly by midi and mini-Air-Conditioned (AC) and non-AC coaches were impacted as 201 buses were not operational by Friday afternoon.

Feeder route passengers particularly travelled towards hospitals and railway stations and were impacted due to the low turnout of buses. Passengers stated they had to travel by shared auto-rickshaw and taxis which charged them extra.

Drivers of wet leased buses went on a flash strike from some of the busiest bus depots including Wadala, Kurla, Colaba, Bandra and Vikhroli. There was zero turnout of wet leased buses, particularly from Wadala and Vikhroli bus depot by Friday afternoon.

“There were very few buses available and I had to travel from my home to Vikhroli station. I paid the autorickshaw driver 20 rupees extra to reach the station and then to reach KEM hospital, I paid an extra 30 rupees to a black and yellow taxi,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

A similar strike was organised by the drivers at the Wadala bus depot on Thursday. The strike was later called off after discussions with a private contractor. As many as 63 buses were not operational on Thursday. Under the wet lease model, the BEST does not own the buses but gets the buses from contractors who provide them for a fixed per-kilometre rate.

“Of the 275 buses that were scheduled to be operated from the five bus depots, only 74 buses were operated by Friday afternoon. Majorly the midi and mini buses are impacted,” said a senior BEST official.