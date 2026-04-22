Concert deaths: Suspect linked to drug peddlers detained

MUMBAI: The probe into the death of two MBA students due to drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon earlier this month deepened on Tuesday, with the police detaining a suspect linked to the four arrested drug peddlers, alongside recording the statements of two key persons connected with the case. In all, 10 people have been arrested in the case so far (Hindustan Times)

Upon her discharge from Bombay Hospital on Tuesday, Sheetal Salvi, an MBA student who had taken ill reportedly after consuming Ecstasy pills during the same concert, told the police that her classmate, Raunak Khandelwal, had given her the yellow pills.

As reported by HT earlier, Khandelwal and Pratik Pandey, both MBA students at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), were among five persons arrested after two other JBIMS students died on April 11. In all, 10 people have been arrested in the case so far, including four alleged drug peddlers – Anand Patel, Vineet Gerelani, Shubh Agarwal and Ayush Sahitya – accused of entering the concert venue illegally and supplying Ecstasy pills to the students’ group.

Investigators suspect that after the peddlers delivered the pills, the deceased students and Salvi consumed two pills each.

“Salvi survived as she vomited,” a police officer familiar with the case told HT, saying doctors had confirmed the same.

On Tuesday, police recorded the statement of Sahitya’s sister, as Gerelani had allegedly transferred money to her bank account during the concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. Sahitya had lost his father two months ago, and his family ran a business, investigators said, without revealing further details about his sister.

Till now, the Vanrai police have recorded statements of at least 45 persons connected to the case.

The police have also granted permission to Pandey, 24, to appear for his final-year MBA examination. All the students involved in the case had secured placements in reputed companies, police said.