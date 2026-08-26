Cong MLAs top Praja report card, Mahayuti takes bottom 3 spots

MUMBAI: Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh and Jyoti Gaikwad have topped the rankings in a report card on Mumbai’s MLAs released by the Praja Foundation on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Amin Patel topped the list. (Hindustan Times)

In fourth place was former mayor Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena), while other notable performers were Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam (ranked 8), NCP’s Sana Malik Shaikh (ranked 16) and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray (ranked 18).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MLAs were assigned scores based on their participation in legislative proceedings, questions raised, quality of questions, attendance and other indicators of legislative performance. They were not assessed on performance in their respective constituencies.

According to the report for 2026, the number and quality of questions raised in the Maharashtra legislative assembly have declined sharply, which is a matter of concern.

Of the total 36 MLAs in Mumbai, the foundation evaluated 33. It excluded three MLAs from scrutiny —assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, iInformation technology minister Ashish Shelar and skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha—because, as officeholders, they cannot raise questions in the house but have the responsibility to ensure that MLAs receive answers from the government.

While the top three MLAs are from the opposition Congress, the bottom three are from the BJP and Shiv Sena, alliance partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition. They are Prakash Surve and Ashok Patil from the Sena and Ram Kadam from the BJP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While releasing the report card, Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation, expressed concern over the decline in the number and quality of questions raised in the assembly. “In the 15th assembly (winter 2024 to monsoon 2025), 2,213 questions were asked – a 72% decline from the 12th assembly (winter 2009 to monsoon 2010) when 7,955 questions were asked. Fewer questions are being asked, or fewer days are available for deliberation, or the questions lack sufficient quality,” said Mhaske. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While releasing the report card, Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation, expressed concern over the decline in the number and quality of questions raised in the assembly. “In the 15th assembly (winter 2024 to monsoon 2025), 2,213 questions were asked – a 72% decline from the 12th assembly (winter 2009 to monsoon 2010) when 7,955 questions were asked. Fewer questions are being asked, or fewer days are available for deliberation, or the questions lack sufficient quality,” said Mhaske. {{/usCountry}}