MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress, which chalked out a seat-sharing formula and agenda for the forthcoming assembly elections in an internal meeting on Sunday, will sound the bugle for the polls and launch its election campaign on August 20, the 80th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Since Rajiv Gandhi was born in Mumbai, the anniversary will be observed on a big scale in the city,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Congress to sound assembly poll bugle on August 20

The ceremony will take place in the presence of LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior opposition leaders. Ahead of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi meeting later this week, the Congress, as decided in its internal meeting, will demand around 120 seats in Maharashtra, including 16 in Mumbai.

The Congress held a meeting of the election committees of Maharashtra and Mumbai on Sunday in the presence of Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Nitin Raut, Arif Naseem Khan and Varsha Gaikwad among others. The party leaders discussed the strategy and finalised the agenda for the seat-sharing talks that will begin on August 7 in Mumbai.

Chennithala and Patole denied that the party would be asking for 120 seats in Maharashtra, including 16 in Mumbai, saying these were just media reports. “The Congress believes in fighting the polls as an alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena,” said Patole. “The talks will be held with our allies during the meeting on August 7 in Mumbai.” The three parties are expected to hold a joint rally in Mumbai.

Pressed by the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress is expected to take action against its seven MLAs who reportedly cross-voted for the ruling party candidates during the legislative council elections held on July 12. Five of them defied the party diktat of voting for their own candidate Pradnya Satav, and two did not vote for the alliance candidate Milind Narvekar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Varun Sardesai met Chennithala in this regard and demanded action.

“We have identified the MLAs—the two names submitted by the Sena and the ones identified by us are the same,” Patole said. “Disciplinary action will be taken against them and a chargesheet has been prepared. You will see the action taken against them very soon.”

When asked about the renomination of sitting MLAs in the assembly polls, Patole said the party was conducting an internal survey of elective merit before taking a call on the candidates. He said the survey would begin on August 12 and the decision over the renomination of sitting MLAs and nomination of candidates would be taken in due course.

The Congress is also expected to begin its statewide review meetings from August 10, beginning from Latur in Marathwada. Headed by Chennithala, senior party leaders will tour various regions to tap possible candidates and weed out the differences within local units. “It will be an exercise to make the local leaders understand that the Congress will not be able to accommodate as many leaders as it used to in previous elections, as we now have an alliance of three parties,” said a leader requesting anonymity. “Our focus will be on Vidarbha, as we expect to win maximum seats from the region.”

The party also set its agenda of targeting the ruling alliance over corruption, unemployment and its constant attempts to “safeguard the interests of Gujarat”. “The state government is pro-Gujarat, and it has mortgaged Maharashtra’s pride to that state,” said Patole. “Land parcels, state assets and public sector undertakings are being sold to industrialists, pushing the state to the brink of bankruptcy. The state has a serious law-and-order problem and maximum farmer suicides. We have prepared a chargesheet against the government and will go to the people ahead of the polls.”

Varun Sardesai to contest from Bandra East?

Speculation is rife that Uddhav Thackeray’s family member and Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai will contest the assembly polls from Bandra East constituency. So far held by the Congress’ Zeeshan Siddique, the seat may go to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, as Siddique is reportedly on the verge of quitting the party. Sardesai met Congress leaders during their meeting on Sunday and reportedly discussed the seat. Congress state chief Patole, however said, “He met us regarding the cross-voting by two Congress MLAs during the legislative council elections last month.”