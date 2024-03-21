Consider registering FIR against Film City officials: HC tells Aarey police

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Aarey police to consider registering a First Information Report (FIR) against officials of the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City based on a tribal residing in Aarey Colony. HT Image

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande has directed the Aarey Police to consult the Assistant Commissioner of Police to determine whether an FIR would be filed against the responsible individuals under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The case revolves around Kanchan Bhagat, a tribal hailing from the Malhar-Koli community, living in Devicha Pada within the Aarey Colony. Bhagat, who also serves as a peon in the film city, has lodged serious allegations against the film city officials regarding the demolition of structures on his family’s land that existed for over 25 years.

According to Bhagat, even after diligently paying taxes for the property since 1962, multiple instances of demolition have occurred, severely impacting his family’s livelihood. The first instance of demolition dates back to 1996, followed by subsequent demolitions in 2002 and 2012. The demolitions not only targeted structures but also destroyed paddy crops, the main source of sustenance for Bhagat and his family.

Bhagat’s attempts to seek recourse from the district administration proved futile, as authorities claimed that the land belonged to the government and was allocated to the film city administration. In spite of lodging complaints with the Aarey Police, Bhagat alleges that no action was taken against the perpetrators.

In 2012 and again in 2023, Bhagat faced further turmoil as film city officials attempted to construct on his land without prior notice, leading to physical altercations with Bhagat and his ailing wife. Among the individuals involved in these incidents are Vijay Bhalerao, Mohan Sharma, and Sanjay Patil.

Bhagat claims that the Aarey Police failed to take appropriate action, thereby violating his rights under the SC/ST Act and his constitutional right to life.

Bhagat is seeking redress through the filing of FIRs against the film city officials and compensation for the damages incurred. He asserts that under the Act, a preliminary inquiry is not necessary, and an FIR should have been registered immediately upon receipt of his complaint. The court has posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.