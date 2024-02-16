Constable goes missing after being get cheated by a banker

Navi Mumbai HT Image

A 34 year old police constable from Kalamboli went missing on February 13 after he was cheated by a banker who promised a good deal in land.

The constable identified as Sundarsingh Shitalsingh Thakur, a resident of sector 16 in Kalamboli had left his home of February 13 at around 8 am on the pretext of going to work and never returned back home. The whole day, his phone was not reachable and on contacting Uran police station, where he was posted, his wife Jyoti learnt that he had not reported for work.

According to police, he had not reported for work for eight days continuously but on February 13, he told his wife that he was going for work and left home. The wife later also found a four-page letter addressed to her at her home wherein he had written about being mentally drained due to the cheating by an acquaintance who was a banker. He mentioned in the letter that he is abandoning the family as he could no longer take the pressure and he would be ending his life as well. She immediately approached Kalamboli police and registered a missing person’s case. “in the investigation we found his last location at Road Pali at around 8.30 am on the day he went missing and after that we have got no leads. The investigations are still on. The complaint of his cheating is with Nerul police,” senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam from Kalamboli police station said.

“We had received the written complaint about the cheating of three men from police department, few weeks back. As per the protocol, we are investigating the matter and are yet to register a FIR,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station said. According to the written complaint that Thakur had given to Nerul police, he along with two others from police department who were known to the acquaintance who claimed to be banker, were cheated collectively of ₹2.31 crore. The three policemen were working in Vashi around four years ago when they met a bank manager with whom they became friends gradually. Back then, he told them to invest in a land in Khalapur which he would help them with.

While Thakur paid ₹1.08 crore after taking a loan, the other two policemen paid ₹85 and 45 lakh respectively. The acquaintance was later booked by Kharghar police in the year 2022 for cheating a lawyer as well. Since he never gave the land to the trio, they were under immense pressure to pay off the loans with Thakur having the loan of a bigger amount which he was not able to pay back, he left the home.