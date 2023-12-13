Mumbai: Parents in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli have expressed grave concerns as nutritional raw grains provided to children aged 6 months to 3 years through anganwadis have been found contaminated with rat and lizard excreta, along with larvae. Despite complaints and raising the issue with the administration, the problem remains unaddressed. Contaminated food supplied to anganwadi children sparks parental outrage

The Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), run by the Women and Child Welfare Department, supplies essential materials such as wheat, rice, turmeric, spices, and sugar to approximately 8,500 children through 253 anganwadis in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli. Recent discoveries of rat lice, fly dung, and larvae in the provided grain have raised concerns about the safety of the distributed food.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ghatkopar resident Dheeraj Gholap filed a complaint with the Konkan divisional commissioner of ICDS, highlighting the compromised quality of the food. Gholap emphasised that the contaminated grain, sometimes in a rotten state, is unfit even for animal consumption.

A family in Vikhroli Parksite, beneficiaries of the anganwadi programme, reported finding rats and lizard droppings in the wheat they received, expressing concern over feeding such potentially harmful food to children. They have called for strict action, urging the cancellation of the responsible contractor’s contract.

Gholap, a social worker and complainant, said, “A complaint was made to the chief minister, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare, along with the commissioner of ICDS regarding the poor quality of grain.” Following the complaint, commissioner ICDS Rubal Agrawal ordered divisional officers to file an FIR against the supplier and other responsible parties.

Despite a site inspection by the deputy commissioner of the ICDS, no action has been taken against the contractor or other government officials, according to Gholap. “We are demanding strict action against the grain suppliers,” said Gholap. ICDS officials were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.