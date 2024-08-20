Cook-cum-driver who robbed his employer of 1L by using a toy gun, arrested

Navi Mumbai: Five days after a 58-year-old businesswoman was robbed of more than ₹1 lakh at ‘gunpoint’ by her cook-cum-driver at her apartment in sector 9, Ghansoli, the Rabale police have arrested the accused, Arun Chandrakant Kadam, 35. HT Image

The police said they took the accused’s wife into confidence and got him to meet at her sister’s place where the cops held him. The investigators said the accused used a toy gun to scare the victim, Vrushali Dalvi, 58, who knew him for more than three years.

The man robbed a gold chain worth ₹75,000 and also forced her to transfer ₹30,000 to his own account.

The officials said Kadam was first employed as a cook for a hotel and later as a driver for the owner. The accused was on the run after committing the crime and therefore the police decided to take his wife into confidence to find his whereabouts.

“The accused is a history-sheeter with multiple cases like chain-snatching against him. We convinced the wife to assist us in getting him arrested. She asked him to meet her at his sister’s place where we arrested him,” said an officer.

The police found out that the motive behind the robbery was to repay his loans. “He was in need of ₹5 lakh as he had instalments to pay for his loan. His wife is not working, and he has two children as well. He was in dire need of cash,” the officer said.