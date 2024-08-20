 Cook-cum-driver who robbed his employer of ₹1L by using a toy gun, arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cook-cum-driver who robbed his employer of 1L by using a toy gun, arrested

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Aug 20, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Police arrested cook-cum-driver Arun Kadam, 35, for robbing a businesswoman at 'gunpoint' with a toy gun, stealing ₹1 lakh. He aimed to repay loans.

Navi Mumbai: Five days after a 58-year-old businesswoman was robbed of more than 1 lakh at ‘gunpoint’ by her cook-cum-driver at her apartment in sector 9, Ghansoli, the Rabale police have arrested the accused, Arun Chandrakant Kadam, 35.

HT Image
HT Image

The police said they took the accused’s wife into confidence and got him to meet at her sister’s place where the cops held him. The investigators said the accused used a toy gun to scare the victim, Vrushali Dalvi, 58, who knew him for more than three years.

The man robbed a gold chain worth 75,000 and also forced her to transfer 30,000 to his own account.

The officials said Kadam was first employed as a cook for a hotel and later as a driver for the owner. The accused was on the run after committing the crime and therefore the police decided to take his wife into confidence to find his whereabouts.

“The accused is a history-sheeter with multiple cases like chain-snatching against him. We convinced the wife to assist us in getting him arrested. She asked him to meet her at his sister’s place where we arrested him,” said an officer.

The police found out that the motive behind the robbery was to repay his loans. “He was in need of 5 lakh as he had instalments to pay for his loan. His wife is not working, and he has two children as well. He was in dire need of cash,” the officer said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cook-cum-driver who robbed his employer of 1L by using a toy gun, arrested
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On