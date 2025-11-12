Cooper Hosp resident docs resume duties after BMC’s written assurances

MUMBAI: Resident doctors at Dr R N Cooper Hospital, who were on mass leave for three days following the assault on three on-duty doctors last week, have resumed duties after receiving written assurances from senior BMC officials regarding strengthened institutional security and regular monitoring. MARD delegation with Dr Neelam Andrade, acting dean of Cooper hospital

The Cooper Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) stated that they called off the protest after extensive deliberations with civic authorities, during which 20 departmental representatives participated. “This collective decision was taken after thorough discussions, and based on key written assurances from the authorities,” the statement by the association read.

According to MARD, the civic body has given a written undertaking that Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel would be deployed at the Cooper Hospital within a maximum of three months, and possibly as early as one month. Rohit Meena, president of Cooper MARD, said, “There was no previous audit of the security personnel present here before. From now onwards, 24 will be stationed until MSF forces are deployed. Alongside this, the security system and alarm systems are also being updated as they were not in working condition before.”

Officials have also agreed to hold fortnightly review meetings chaired by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) to monitor the progress of these measures. “Legal officials were called during the meeting to confirm the enforceability of the document,” the association stated.

MARD reiterated that the safety and well-being of resident doctors remain “non-negotiable” and that duties have been resumed in good faith. “We will be closely reviewing the implementation of all promised measures in the upcoming fortnightly meeting,” said Dr Chinmay Kelkar, president of BMC MARD.

The mass leave, which began on November 8, came after the assault on three doctors inside the Emergency Medical Services ward. The accused, 35-year-old Sameer Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, had allegedly attacked them after doctors declared his 57-year-old mother dead on arrival.

While the Juhu police registered an FIR on the same night, residents had alleged a lack of timely police action and inadequate hospital security. Following the protests, the BMC has now initiated steps to enhance safety at its major hospitals, including Cooper, where the MSF is expected to be deployed in the coming months.

“We are enforcing all possible security measures in order to ensure that the resident doctors feel safe. While services had been affected briefly, all basic services will resume since the doctors and interns have resumed duties,” said a senior BMC official. The residents held a silent march on Tuesday at the hospital in support of the same cause.