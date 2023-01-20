Cops question Rakhi Sawant over Sherlyn Chopra’s complaint

Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Sawant was questioned by the police on Thursday in connection with a complaint filed against her by model Sherlyn Chopra last year.

Sawant was booked by the police in November 2022 for defamation and sexual harassment, based on a complaint submitted by Chopra. On Wednesday, the police brought Sawant to the station for inquiries at around 12 noon and quizzed her for several hours in connection with the allegations Chopra had made against her.

“We needed to question Sawant regarding the allegations made against her in the complaint and verify the specifics of the allegations. We questioned her in this regard at length and issued her a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said an officer with the Amboli police station.

Sawant was called by the police for questioning a day after an additional sessions judge rejected her anticipatory bail application. She sought pre-arrest bail on the ground that she was ready to cooperate with the police and that custodial interrogation was not required.

The Amboli police had opposed her anticipatory bail plea, contending that they wanted to find out where she had got Chopra’s video and also claimed that Sawant came to the police station only once and thereafter she went to Big Boss and did not cooperate in the investigation.

The FIR was the culmination of a bitter war of words between the two women over the participation of actor and filmmaker Sajid Khan in the reality show Bigg Boss. Chopra had accused Khan of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement and after Khan was made part of the show, Chopra took to social media to lament the fact that alleged predators were being given the spotlight.

Her remarks invited a backlash from Sawant, who took a press conference during which she made remarks against Chopra and screened some of the latter’s allegedly explicit videos. Chopra retorted by saying that nudity was not equal to consent for sexual harassment and later filed a police complaint.