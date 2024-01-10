Cops rescue lawyer kidnapped by his clients

MUMBAI: The police on Tuesday rescued a 38-year-old lawyer around three hours after he was kidnapped from the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court by his clients for not providing them with ration cards as promised and arrested five persons, including two women. HT Image

According to advocate Amit Mishra from Borivali magistrate court, at 6pm advocate Pravin Dongre Dige was standing outside the court when two women took him in an auto-rickshaw.

Dige was taken to Charkop village, where the women and three men confined him in a room and beat him up. They demanded ₹10,000 which they had given to Dige to make the ration card.

“At 7pm, Dige managed to call the secretary of the bar association, Surendra Landge. The kidnappers demanded Landge to send the money through G-Pay,” said Mishra.

The lawyers reported the case to the Borivali police who called Dige’s number. The cops spoke to the kidnappers informing them that an FIR had already been registered against them and they needed to bring Dige to the police station. When the accused refused to oblige, the police officers traced the location of the mobile phone and reached the spot around 9pm.

Mishra said that the lawyer had taken the amount from them to make their ration card and had already started the procedure by filling up the necessary forms, however, the agent who was contacted by Dige had failed to deliver the card on time which irked the clients.