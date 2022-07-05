Cops wade through knee-deep water inside police station
Mumbai: The men in uniform, who are expected to come to the rescue of people stuck in rain, are themselves struggling to get work done at this police station.
The officers attached to the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla are wading through knee-deep water which has entered the premises on Tuesday. The detection room, control room and writer room of the police station were all flooded, with the staff shifting records from these rooms to the drier parts of the station.
“When water started accumulating in the area, we moved all important documents and kept them on top of cupboards to save the record from getting damaged,” said a police officer.
In fact, the entire area around the station was flooded, which made the staff members and visitors keep their vehicles about 100 metre away from the station and then navigate through the knee-deep water.
A police officer attached to the Nehru Nagar police station fumed, “This is a very difficult situation. One cannot work sitting in knee-dip dirty water.”
Another constable echoed a similar opinion. “The police station is located in a low-lying area and therefore the entire area gets flooded whenever it rains heavily. The accumulating water also brings with it all kinds of garbage. The biggest problem is that the washroom inside the police station was also flooded, which made it unusable,” she said.
Another woman constable said, “This happens multiple times almost every year. Last year, at least thrice the police station was flooded during monsoon, making it difficult for us even to sit in there.”
Senior inspector Chandrashekhar Bhabal said that the personnel who are assigned duties at the station house are required to wear plastic boots and sit on tables. “Our work continues round-the-clock. We are required to work in knee-deep water. Water-logging is a regular problem in our police station,” he sighed.
The police station is located at a lower level and during heavy rains and high tide, a nearby nullah starts overflowing and that water too reaches the police station compound, said head constable NL Bhoi, who allots duties to the members of the constabulary attached to Nehru Nagar police station.
Similarly, Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday. “The water has not entered the police station but there is waterlogging at the entrance and on the entire stretch of the road. We parked vehicles few metres away and walked in the water. If there is heavy rain for more than two hours and high tide is also at the same time, then water comes inside the police station,” said senior inspector Rajiv Chavan of the Vinobha Bhave Nagar police station.
-
Six-year-old boy dead after falling in lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon. The boy, Vedant Jadhav, was seen playing near the accident site and the boy's family began looking for him when he did not return. Vedant was a resident of Vighnaharta building in Sangarli village of Dombivli. His grandparents took care of him while his father worked as a sanitation worker.
-
Uttarakhand: Irregularities in Mahakumbh food bills, transport corp orders probe
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has ordered a probe after finding irregularities in the food bills of bus drivers and conductors at a temporary bus station set up during the Mahakumbh, officials said on Tuesday. The managing director of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Rohit Meena has taken cognizance of the matter directing subordinate officials to look into the matter. Later a payment was done for 1,164 people for an amount of ₹1.09 lakh.
-
BJP could sense growing discontent among Sena MLAs: Fadnavis
NAGPUR The newly-inducted deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said that Fadnavis joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as the 'number two' to honour the wishes of his party (Bharatiya Janata Party). Fadnavis claimed that it was BJP national chief JP Nadda who first tried to convince him to join the ministry. When prime minister Narendra Modi himself called him, as a “party loyalist, I accepted the offer.”
-
E-challan machine helps cops trace woman’s bag with gold and cash worth ₹5L
Mumbai: The city traffic police's e-challan machine helped a 61-year-old woman find cash, and gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, which sChowdhari, who runs a food stallforgot in an auto-rickshaw, after completing her ride on Monday. The woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhari, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Chembur has a habit of carrying her life savings along. However, it was for the first time, she said, that she forgot her valuables. She then approached the RCF police.
-
ACB finds cash of ₹17.64L in BMC engineer’s drawer
Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were arrested by the Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes of ₹1.90 lakh from the owner of an automobile spare parts shop. The arrested accused, assistant engineer Amol Thavil, 39, and deputy engineer Dattatray Mane, 36, are attached to BMC's D-Ward office in Nana Chowk. Upon conducting the search, ACB officials found ₹17.64 lakh in cash in TThaviloffice table drawer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics