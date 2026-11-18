Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal to lease out 11,299.53 square metres (sqm) metres of prime land in Lower Parel to a private developer, Indivara Realty, for 30 years, extendable by another 30 years, has run into opposition from Congress corporator Meher Mohsin Haider over alleged financial and procedural irregularities.

In a letter addressed to the BMC’s Improvements Committee which is slated to discuss the proposal on Wednesday, Haider has demanded that it be kept in abeyance until all discrepancies are examined and resolved.

The land, located in G-South ward, was reserved for public amenities including an asphalt plant as per the 1991 Development Plan (DP). The reservation was mentioned in the 2034 DP as well. However, a tender was floated in April 2025 inviting bids from parties interested in leasing the land; while Indivara Realty emerged as the highest bidder, there was no progress on the matter for nearly a year-and-a-half.

In her letter, Haider has sought details about cancellation of the reservation and alternative arrangements for the asphalt plant and other amenities on the land. She has also questioned the decision to process bids received in April 2025 in November 2026, as the stipulated tender validity period was 180 days. Moreover, the bid amount quoted by Indivara Realty was ₹783 crore, only 3.71% higher than the reserve price of ₹755 crore, while no independent valuation of the land reflecting prevailing market rates was available.

“I have sought documentary proof regarding timely and written extension of tender validity as well as independent valuation of the land,” the corporator of ward number 66 told Hindustan Times.

One of the major discrepancies raised by Haider concerns the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). According to the proposal, the EMD payable is ₹6.79 crore, whereas the developer claims to have deposited ₹6.09 crore, leaving a difference of ₹70 lakh. An independent audit must be conducted to establish whether the EMD had been paid and accounted for, Haider said in her letter.

She has also raised concerns over the increase in the plot area, from 10,847.74 sqm in the original tender to 11,299.53 sqm in the current proposal, asking if all bidders had been informed of the increase in area by 451.79 sqm. If not, a fresh tender must be floated inviting bids from interested parties, she said.

As per the proposal, the annual rent for the land has been fixed at ₹1 per sqm, amounting to ₹11,299.53 annually for the entire plot. Haider has questioned this “nominal lease rent”, since the land is a valuable public asset being handed over to a private developer, potentially for six decades.

She has further sought a legal and financial assessment of the additional development benefits being extended to the developer, including use of internal municipal roads and provisions concerning mortgaging of the sale component. She has also pointed to an apparent inconsistency in the instalment schedule, which requires the first 20% payment within 30 days of the Letter of Intent and the second 20% within 10 days, but does not specify penalties applicable in case the contractor fails to adhere to the schedule.

Citing Supreme Court judgments in Ajar Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. v. Satyanarayan Somani & Ors. (2017), Saroj Screens Pvt. Ltd. v. Ghanshyam (2012)band Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd. v. Kerala Ayurvedic Co-operative Society Ltd. (2023), Haider has emphasised that the transfer of public property must adhere to transparency, fairness, market valuation and the protection of public interest.

The corporator has demanded that all tender documents, pre-bid meeting minutes, comparative statements, land measurement records, property cards and ownership documents be placed before the Improvements Committee.

“No letter of Intent, lease agreement, possession or development rights should be granted until the objections are examined and a reasoned decision is taken,” she told HT.