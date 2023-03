Couple found dead in bathroom after playing Holi

Mumbai: A couple in their forties were found dead in the bathroom of their residence at Ghatkopar (East) on Wednesday. No external injury marks were found on the bodies, which have been sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem. The police are awaiting the results. HT Image

The deceased were identified as Deepak Shah, 44 and Tina Shah, 39, residents of Kukreja Palace in Pant Nagar area at Ghatkopar (East). Deepak is in the garments business, and the couple celebrated Holi with their neighbours and family members on Tuesday. After the celebration, they went home, said a police officer.

The incident came to light on Wednesday around 1.30pm after family members tried to contact the Shahs but got no response. They went to the couple’s house and let themselves in with the spare key. Shocked to find them lying in the bathroom, the family informed the Pant Nagar police, who rushed a police team to the spot. The Shahs were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

A police official said that the couple, who had no children and lived alone, appeared to have died while having a bath. “There were no injury marks on the bodies,” said senior police inspector Ravidatt Sawant. “As of now there is no clarity on how they died. We are awaiting the post-mortem report.”