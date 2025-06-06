Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple thrown off moving train while fighting off robber

ByMegha Sood
Jun 06, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Mumbai couple injured after being thrown off a train while resisting a robber. The husband lost his arm in the incident; police are investigating.

Mumbai: A couple was thrown off a moving train and seriously injured while they tried to fight off a robber who attempted to snatch the woman’s bag between Bhandup and Kanjurmarg stations on Wednesday.

A couple was thrown off a moving train and seriously injured while they tried to fight off a robber (Photo by Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
A couple was thrown off a moving train and seriously injured while they tried to fight off a robber (Photo by Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)

The Kurla Government Railway police (GRP) said that Dipali Deshmukh, 44, a resident of Panvel, was travelling on the LTT Nanded special Express train with her husband, Yogesh Deshmukh, 50, and their nine-year-old daughter when the train slowed down between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup stations.

The family was asleep when at 3:50am Dipali felt a tug at her purse. She told the police that she screamed and did not let go of her bag as the thief dragged her towards the door. Her husband, an ayurvedic doctor in Panvel, awoke and tried to help her, but the robber dragged both victims towards the door and pulled them along with him as he jumped off the train.

The couple fell onto the tracks and were seriously injured. Dipali said, “I got up and immediately took my husband to the Fortis hospital as he had injured his arm and shoulder.” Due to the gravity of the injuries, Yogesh’s left arm had to be amputated.

Based on the couple’s complaint, the Kurla GRP has booked the unidentified thief under section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a similar incident, on June 1, another couple, Ayub Khan, 46, and Hina Khan, 42, were targeted by a gang of four robbers on the Jaipur-Bandra Express. The couple tried to fight off the robbers but were threatened at knife-point and robbed of valuables worth 700,000.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Couple thrown off moving train while fighting off robber
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On