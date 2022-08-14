Court allows police to interrogate man suspected of killing his wife
Mumbai: The sessions court on Friday allowed the Santacruz police to take custody of a man to interrogate him in connection with the suspicious death of his wife within seven months of their marriage.
Santacruz resident Bharatsingh Barot was married to Suman on April 30 last year. On December 18, Suman was found dead in her matrimonial home. Barot had informed the police that she hanged herself to death.
However, Suman’s father was not convinced by Barot’s explanation and complained to the Santacruz police station.
After an investigation, the police arrested Barot on July 31 and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court. Though the police sought his custody remand to interrogate him on the aspect of dowry demands, as alleged by the father of the victim and also on the circumstances surrounding Suman’s death, the plea was rejected by the magistrate court and Barot was sent to judicial custody.
The Santacruz police then approached the sessions court, challenging the magistrate court order.
After perusal of the investigation record, the sessions court noted that the victim was found dead within seven months from the date of her marriage and it was an unnatural death. The sessions court also noted that by the time the police party reached the spot, the accused had already “brought down” the body of the victim and it was lying on the bed. There were ligature marks on the neck of the deceased, but no rope or any material used for the hanging was visible in the photographs.
The court also took note of the fact that the body was sent for post-mortem examination, but the medical officer reserved his opinion about the cause of death.
The court observed that “considering the apprehension raised by the father of the deceased about demanding an investigation into the cause of death, it would be appropriate that the investigating officer be allowed to further interrogate the accused” and also allowed the Santacruz police to question Barot for two days in their custody.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
