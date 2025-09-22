Court denies bail to GRP officer in extortion case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of former assistant sub-inspector Vijaya Ingavle of Government Railway Police (GRP), Bandra and three of her accomplices who were arrested for allegedly extorting ₹10 lakh from a businessman at Bandra Terminus earlier this month. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 1 at 7 pm when a businessman Vikas Gupta, 31, was in Bandra Railway Terminus to board a train to Gujarat, where he was going to purchase clothes for his shop in Kandivali. Gupta was standing near the railway canteen when two unidentified individuals approached him in civilian clothes, claiming to be police officers, and asked him what was in his bag, stating security reasons. When the two men checked his bag and found cash, Gupta told them that he was carrying it to buy clothes for his shop, said a police officer.

“They demanded proof that the cash was mine and I got scared since I didn’t have any proof. They took out the cash from my bag and told me they would not return it until I could prove it’s mine. They then left with the cash,” said Gupta. The men also threatened to arrest me, he added.

Gupta approached the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP), requesting to return his money and learnt that he had been cheated, the police said. Subsequently, the unidentified men have been booked for extortion.

During the investigation, it was found that former assistant sub-inspector Vijaya Ingavle of Bandra GRP along with her three accomplices Nilesh Kalsulkar, Pravin Shukla, and Ravindhankar Singh had extorted the businessman, after which they were arrested and produced in a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

“There are at least eight individuals involved in the offence. Ingavle was the mastermind of the gang. The other four are still on the run,” said a police officer.

On Friday, Mumbai Railway Court rejected the bail petitions filed by the four accused while extending their remand in judicial custody.