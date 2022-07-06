Covid parole: CP orders special drive to trace absconding convicts
Mumbai Taking serious note of the high number of convicts failing to report back to prisons after their emergency Covid parole ended weeks ago, police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday directed senior officers to conduct a special drive to trace these prisoners who have gone off the radar.
In a story on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported how 892 convicts, who were released on Covid emergency parole, were yet to return to the prisons. This also prompted the state prison department to start registering fresh offences against these prisoners and have so far booked 86 of the absconding convicts.
“I have instructed both joint commissioners of police, who head the Law and Order wing and the crime branch, to undertake a special drive to locate these prisoners and send them back to jails,” Phansalkar said.
After the Maharashtra government revoked all restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on May 1, the state home department issued an order regarding the temporary parole on May 4, directing all the convicted prisoners to return to jail. The home department also clearly directed the prison department to register cases under section 224 (resisting lawful custody) of Indian Penal Code against those who did not return.
Following this order, the prison department started reviewing the parole status of all the prisoners who availed emergency parole. As many as 3,340 prisoners returned to jail within the stipulated time and those who failed to return, the police station concerned were intimated. “Once the police also confirm that the convict has gone out of their radar, then our staff lodge FIRs against them,” another prison official said.
Of the total convicts who were given the emergency parole, five have died and some were acquitted. As per the latest information available with the prison department, 43,507 prisoners are lodged in the 46 jails across the state against the overall capacity of 24,722. The State prison department currently also has 29 active Covid cases.
-
RPF woman constable helps commuter with delivery at Diva railway station
A 30-year-old Titwala resident gave birth to a baby girl on platform No. 1 of Diva railway station in Thane on Wednesday morning. Railway Protection Force constable, Mamta Dangi, helped her with the delivery. The mother and child were later admitted to a private hospital in Diva. Dangi rushed to the spot with GRP staff and helped the woman to a safer spot. Dangi, though, refused to talk claiming she was not authorised to.
-
Golden Temple museum to display portrait of militant who killed SYL officials in 1990
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday decided to display the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International militant Balwinder Singh Jatana — who in 1990 had killed government officials supervising the construction of disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — at the Central Sikh Museum in Golden Temple complex, days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala glorified Jatana in his posthumously released song 'SYL'.
-
HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at BJP, lists out 16 dynasties in its Karnataka unit
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday listed '16 family dynasties' in the Karnataka unit of the BJP aKumaraswamy'she hit out at the saffron party for repeatedly calling the JD(S) a dynastic party. Kumaraswamy's outburst was against the repeated accusation of the BJP of calling JD(S) a dynastic party. The JD(S) leader lashed out against the BJP today for calling him a 'lucky dip CM' in a set of tweets.
-
10% of students are 'troublemakers': JNU VC on campus politics, violence
Ninety per cent of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University are apolitical and only 10 per cent are "troublemakers" who think they can build their political careers at the varsity, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Wednesday. The JNU is the graveyard of political careers. You know last time what happened, all who did (such) politics are in jail," Pandit said. Kanhaiya Kumar is now in the Congress party.
-
MP: Tribal woman assaulted, forced to carry her husband on shoulder
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up and forced to carry her husband on shoulders in Khargone district for allegedly leaving her husband and staying with her uncle, police said on Wednesday. This is the second such incident reported from Madhya Pradesh in the past two days when a tribal woman was harassed for leaving her husband's house. He came to the village in Khargone and beat up her uncle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics