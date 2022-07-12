CP withdraws circular on registration of molestation, Pocso cases
Mumbai The controversial circular issued by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey regarding registration of molestation cases and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which caused furore among citizens and activists, has been withdrawn by the police.
The first circular issued on June 6 was dragged to the Bombay high court (HC) by several NGOs because it mandated the station house officers to seek permission from the ACPs and DCPs of their respective zones before registering molestation or POCSO cases.
After receiving rap from the high court, the Pandey on June 17 amended the circular that required ACP’s permission ‘only in controversial cases’. The new commissioner of police, Vivek Phansalkar has now removed this requirement too.
The new circular said both the earlier circulars on the topic stood withdrawn and instructed the police officers concerned to act in accordance with law, if any complaint is received disclosing commission of an offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
“On Tuesday, I met the commissioner of police, Vivek Phansalkar. We are thankful to him that today only he issued an order withdrawing both the circulars, as they were illegal. He has done a great favour to children who require protection and care,” said Sushiben Shah, Chairperson of Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Apart from the high court, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) had also expressed displeasure over the first circular and even the subsequent amended circular. Both the bodies had written to the police to immediately withdraw as it violated provisions of the Pocso Act.
