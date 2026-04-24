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CR to undertake 15-hour block on Apr 25-26 on Kalyan-Kasara section; trains services to hit

CR to undertake 15-hour block on Apr 25-26 on Kalyan-Kasara section; trains services to hit

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Central Railway will undertake a special 15-hour traffic and power block on April 25 and 26 between Umbermali and Atgaon stations on its Main Line in Thane district for technical work, which will affect services of the suburban and long-distance trains.

CR to undertake 15-hour block on Apr 25-26 on Kalyan-Kasara section; trains services to hit

The block will be for the non-interlocking work related to the Khardi yard remodelling. It is part of the third-line project between Kalyan and Kasara stations in Thane.

In a release issued on Friday, the CR said the block will come into effect from 12 noon on Saturday and will in force till 3 am on Sunday on the Up and Down north-east lines between Umbermali and Atgaon stations.

Railway authorities are laying a third line between Kalyan and Kasara to increase operational capacity. The new line will help enhance overall track capacity and improve train movement efficiency.

The release added that suburban train services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain suspended during the block period. Several Kasara-bound local trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at Asangaon, Titwala, and Vasind stations.

 
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Home / Cities / Mumbai / CR to undertake 15-hour block on Apr 25-26 on Kalyan-Kasara section; trains services to hit
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