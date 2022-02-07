Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cremation facility, ID cards for transgenders soon in Palghar
Cremation facility, ID cards for transgenders soon in Palghar

Collector Dr Manik Gursal issued the order last week and said the transgenders should not be differentiated from other people in society, and assured that they will be given all benefits under various government schemes.
A process has been initiated to issue identity cards to them for availing such benefits.(Praful Gangurde/ HT file photo)
A process has been initiated to issue identity cards to them for availing such benefits.(Praful Gangurde/ HT file photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 02:28 PM IST
PTI | , Palghar

 The Palghar district administration has directed officials to provide an independent crematorium for transgender people here in Maharashtra so that they do not face any difficulty in performing the last rites of their community members. 

A process has been initiated to issue identity cards to them for availing such benefits, he said. 

A process has been initiated to issue identity cards to them for availing such benefits, he said. Sub-divisional officer Aseema Mittal said they recently distributed ID cards to 30 transgender people in Dahanu taluka of the district. There are over 100 transgenders in the district and all of them will be given the ID cards soon, Mittal said. 

