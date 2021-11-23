Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cricketer Harbhajan Singh sells Mumbai apartment for 17.58 crore
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh sells Mumbai apartment for 17.58 crore

The sale of the apartment was registered on November 18. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh had purchased the property at Andheri in December 2017 from Rustomjee and made the registration in March 2018. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 23, 2021
ByNaresh Kamath, Mumbai

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold his 2,830 square feet apartment in Rustomjee Elements, Andheri, to JBC International LLP for 17.58 crore.

According to documents scanned by real estate data analytical and research firm Zapkey.com, the former Indian cricketer paid a stamp duty of 87.90 lakh on the transaction. The sale was registered on November 18. Singh had purchased the property in December 2017 from Rustomjee and made the registration in March 2018.

According to Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com, there has been a rise in transactions in the luxury segment. “As the realty market improves, we are seeing increasing sales in high-end apartments,” said Reddy.

Rustomjee Elements is a 3-acre premium project consisting of 3, 4 and 5-BHK (bedroom, hall and kitchen) high-end apartments, equipped with all modern amenities.

As the situation in realty sector improves, several luxury apartments that were languishing for a long time are being sold off, according to insiders from the industry.

Like Singh, many cricketers have invested in several high-end properties in the city.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
