Mumbai: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two individuals and seized five kilograms of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately ₹10.08 crore in the illicit market. Crime branch seizes MD worth ₹ 10.08 crore, two arrested

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jahangir Shah Alam Shaikh, 29, a resident of Hiranandani, Mumbai, and Senaul Julum Shaikh, 28, a native of Char Babupur, Malda, West Bengal, who was temporarily residing in Govandi.

Inspector Daya Nayak of Unit 9 received intelligence regarding a substantial drug consignment being smuggled into the city. Acting on this tip-off, a team of officers tracked the suspects and learned that they were scheduled to deliver the drugs in Dadar. Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid at a hotel in Dadar East, where both accused were apprehended, and MD worth ₹10.08 crore was seized from their possession.

A case has been registered against them at Matunga police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigations have revealed that Jahangir Shaikh has a prior history of drug-related offences. In 2017, he was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Worli unit for carrying contraband and remained in jail until 2021, when he was released on bail by a sessions court. His accomplice, Senaul Shaikh, was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in a fake currency case in 2018. Both accused have been remanded to police custody until Monday.

Hydroponic cannabis worth ₹56 crore seized

In another operation, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted five passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and seized 56 kilograms of hydroponic weed (cannabis) valued at approximately ₹56.26 crore in the illicit market.

The AIU officers, acting on passenger profiling, intercepted the suspects upon their arrival from Bangkok. Upon frisking, officials discovered that the illicit consignment was concealed within their trolley bags.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravi Devabhai Odedara, 30, Ramesh Veja Odedara, 31, Bharatbhai Modhwadia, 37, Nathabhai Ramabhai Odedara, 35, and Ram Karshan Bhutiya, 24 – all residents of Porbandar, Gujarat.

Authorities are currently investigating the network behind the smuggling operation and the intended recipients of the seized contraband. The accused are being interrogated, and further action will be taken under the NDPS Act.