Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested
The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal lawyer Chetan Patil (36), a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday.
Soon after taking the statement from the boy, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused.
Naupada police station senior police inspector, SN Dhumal, said, “We took the statement of the boy, who informed us that when a few children were playing in the building compound, the accused too came and started playing with them. He (Patil) was playing zombie and threw his slipper on the children and in return, the boy too threw a slipper back on him, to which he got angry and started abusing, beating and thrashing the boy. The boy also informed that the accused touched his bottom and also twisted his hand and started abusing him and threatened that he would face dire consequences if he informed anyone.
“As per the statement of the boy and his family on Friday, we registered a case against Patil under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506 and Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy. We have arrested Patil and he has been sent into police custody till Saturday.”
Meanwhile, the boy, who was being treated at Kaushalya Hospital in Thane, was discharged and has returned to his Sarovar Darshan Society home.
-
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
-
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
