Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested

Soon after taking the statement from the boy, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused.
The boy, who was being treated at Kaushalya Hospital in Thane, was discharged and has returned to his Sarovar Darshan Society home.
The boy, who was being treated at Kaushalya Hospital in Thane, was discharged and has returned to his Sarovar Darshan Society home.  (Image used for representational purposes)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByAbhitash Singh, Thane

The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal lawyer Chetan Patil (36), a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday.

Soon after taking the statement from the boy, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused.

Naupada police station senior police inspector, SN Dhumal, said, “We took the statement of the boy, who informed us that when a few children were playing in the building compound, the accused too came and started playing with them. He (Patil) was playing zombie and threw his slipper on the children and in return, the boy too threw a slipper back on him, to which he got angry and started abusing, beating and thrashing the boy. The boy also informed that the accused touched his bottom and also twisted his hand and started abusing him and threatened that he would face dire consequences if he informed anyone.

“As per the statement of the boy and his family on Friday, we registered a case against Patil under IPC Sections 323, 504, 506 and Section 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy. We have arrested Patil and he has been sent into police custody till Saturday.”

Meanwhile, the boy, who was being treated at Kaushalya Hospital in Thane, was discharged and has returned to his Sarovar Darshan Society home.

Sign out