MUMBAI: A Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) from Central Railway’s Mumbai division has become the first official in the division this financial year to collect more than ₹1 crore in penalties from ticketless and irregular passengers. CR’s ticket checker collects over ₹1 crore in penalties this year

Mohammed Shams Chand achieved the milestone during the ongoing financial year, with a fortnight still remaining before FY 2025–26 ends. Between April 1, 2025, and March 15, 2026, he collected ₹1,00,38,505 in penalties after detecting 11,483 cases of ticketless travel.

Chand is part of Central Railway’s Mumbai Division and belongs to the Open Detail Batch. TTIs, commonly known as ticket checkers or TCs, are responsible for verifying passengers’ tickets and penalising those travelling without valid tickets.

In a statement, CR’s chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said Chand’s performance had helped prevent significant revenue losses for the railways. “His dedication and outstanding performance are truly commendable and have contributed in saving a significant amount of revenue loss to the railways. His achievements have truly enhanced the reputation of the ticket checking fraternity and has set an inspiring benchmark for others to follow.”

Given the high penalty collection, CR has appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets. Commuters can purchase tickets from authorised vendors, railway booking counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website, or through the RailOne mobile application.