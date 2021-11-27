Curbs at Mumbai airport to be announced for international travellers amid Omicron scare

Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in the city and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. New restrictions at the Mumbai airport for international travellers are likely to be in place soon. This comes in light of the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ being reported to the WHO from South Africa.

At present, there are no direct flights between South Africa and Mumbai. Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner incharge of Mumbai’s civic body’s public health department said, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning with airport authorities, to check travel history of international passengers coming to Mumbai, basis stamps on their passport, to be checked at the immigration counter. This will be made effective right away”. Currently, institutional quarantine is not mandatory for any international passenger arriving in Mumbai.

“For passengers with travel history to South Africa, checked at immigration, a decision on institutional quarantine will be taken tonight or early tomorrow morning,” Kakani said.

At present India is only permitting flights from countries with which it has an air bubble agreement. South Africa, where the strain of the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) was detected, is not one of them. A circular issued by the Centre on November 26 identified a list of countries as belonging to the ‘At Risk’ category. Starting December 15, travellers arriving from these countries would be required to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. The list includes South Africa, Botswana (where the VOC was also found) and even the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The BMC’s circular issued on September 1 (latest) for international passengers arriving in or transiting through Mumbai (issued by BMC) is being referred. Updates on this order will be made on Saturday night or Sunday morning by the BMC.

The above decision states that passengers arriving from or transiting through the United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East countries, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, will have to take a mandatory self-paid RTPCR test on arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

International passengers travelling to Mumbai from other countries - except the above - who are exiting the Mumbai airport or are taking a connecting flight from Mumbai airport will have to produce a negative RTPCR report, done within 72 hours before the journey, at the Mumbai airport. RTPCR test is not mandatory for such passengers on arrival at the Mumbai airport.

As per this order, institutional quarantine is not required for any international passengers. All international passengers will have to produce mandatory self-declaration for home quarantine for 14 days

The civic health department will also conduct a meeting on Saturday evening to decide on pre-emptive measures that will be taken in the city for tackling the spread of the new variant. The Omicron has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation.