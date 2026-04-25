Cyber frauds dupe elderly couple, daughter of ₹1.1 cr

MUMBAI: An octogenarian couple and their 47-year-old daughter have been duped of ₹1.10 crore by cyber frauds who placed them under ‘digital arrest’, claiming that terrorists arrested in Tamil Nadu had been found carrying SIM cards issued in their names and they had laundered ₹80 lakh using the family’s bank accounts. (Shutterstock)

The alleged fraud occurred between April 5 and April 22, and the Ghatkopar-based family was forced to liquidate all its assets and transfer money to the frauds via multiple transactions, police officers aware of the matter told HT. The unidentified frauds have been booked based on a complaint from the elderly couple’s daughter who works with a private firm, the officers noted.

According to the police, the complainant’s father used to work with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) while her mother is a retired vice-principal of a civic school.

On April 5, the 85-year-old retired FCI employee received a WhatsApp audio call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as police officer Ranjit Kumar, claimed he was calling from the police headquarters, and said some terrorists caught in Tamil Nadu in February had been found using SIM cards obtained in his name. When the octogenarian denied any wrongdoing, the fake policeman instructed him to travel to Lucknow urgently to prove his innocence, claiming the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) there was probing the case.

“The old man’s daughter told the fake police officer that it was not possible for them to travel to Lucknow at short notice as her parents were aged. The caller then switched to a video call and transferred the call to a man in police uniform who identified himself as Shivkumar Pandey. Seeing a man in uniform gave a false assurance to the victims that they were dealing with real police,” the officer quoted earlier said.

Pandey, the purported police officer, then told the complainant that a bank account had been opened in a private bank in the name of her father and around ₹80 lakh had been laundered via that bank account. He asked the family to lock themselves in a room saying the investigation was carried out discreetly and their lives were under threat as they were now witnesses in a terror case. The frauds asked the family to report to them via WhatsApp video call every two hours and assured that they would be freed once all suspicions were cleared.

Police said the frauds subsequently sent the family forged arrest warrants and orders for seizure of assets issued in the name of the Supreme Court. They inquired with the family about their property, investments and valuables like gold jewellery etc, and accordingly coerced them to withdraw their fixed deposits and transfer the realised amounts to the frauds’ bank accounts.

“Between April 15 and 17, the family transferred ₹60 lakh to the frauds. They later transferred ₹25 lakh each to two bank accounts provided by the accused,” said the officer.

While the fraud was underway, the complainant woman searched the internet for information regarding the purported arrest of terrorists in Tamil Nadu. She realised that the family had been duped after coming across news reports on digital arrests and approached the police through the cyber helpline number.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the East Region Cyber Police have registered a case against the unknown frauds under sections 127 (wrongful confinement), 204 (personating a public servant), 308 (extortion), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.