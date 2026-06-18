MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cyber police on Wednesday recorded the statements of comedian Pranit More and MBBS student Sejal Pawar in connection with allegedly obscene and insensitive remarks made during a live show hosted by More, videos of which were found circulating freely online.

Cyber police record statements of comedian Pranit More, MBBS student

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We recorded the statements of More and Pawar today. They came around 2pm and left around 8pm,” said an officer from Maharashtra cyber police, requesting anonymity.

More, Pawar and fellow audience member Himanshu Jangra were booked by Maharashtra Cyber police on June 11, based on online videos of the show. One of the videos feature Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and speaking about male cadavers, while another features Jangra claiming that spending on a date entitled men to physical intimacy.

More and Pawar subsequently apologised for their remarks via social media.

The show was recorded around three months ago, said Pawar. “I am very sorry. I made a mistake, it was not intentional. I cannot justify, but I wanted to apologise so I am here…I was very naive and I am regretting what I said.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} More too said he got carried away and there was lapse in judgement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More too said he got carried away and there was lapse in judgement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“It was a big mistake, I should have stopped people. Instead, I gave them the platform. I am sorry to the people whose sentiments I have hurt. I am co-operating in the legal proceedings against me. Please give me one more chance and I will make sure I become a better person. This was a learning for me, I am working on myself and to better the content,” he said.

Separately, the Gurugram police has also booked More and others while the National Commission for Women has summoned them in connection with the alleged remarks.