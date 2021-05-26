Cyclone Tauktae-hit to get hiked compensation: CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a hike in compensation rate for people who suffered losses due to cyclone Tauktae, which hit the coastal districts last week. With the multi-fold rise in compensation amount, the financial burden is expected to be around ₹250 crore, according to the preliminary estimates.

The cyclone has caused damage to crops and horticulture on around 16,000 hectares in coastal districts of Konkan, including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad and few districts of western, northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha. The compensation hike is at least two to three times the set norms of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The compensation for horticultural losses has been hiked to ₹50,000 a hectare, from the existing ₹18,000; the compensation for the partial loss of residential structure has been increased to ₹15,000 from ₹6,000. The complete loss of house will be compensated with ₹150,000, against the existing norm of ₹95,100. The financial aid for loss of utensils and clothing has been hiked by double to ₹5,000. Similarly, compensation for losses of coconut and betel nut trees is hiked to ₹250 and ₹50 per tree.

“According to the progressive report from the five districts in Konkan, crops and horticulture on 9,280 hectares have been damaged. It is on more than 11,000 hectares, after adding up the losses from other divisions and is expected to reach to around 16,000 hectares gradually. According to our estimates, as per the set NDRF forms, the losses are around ₹80 crore, which is expected to increase to ₹250 crore due to the hiked compensation,” said an official from relief and rehabilitation department.

A total of 565 fishing boats sustained partial damages, while 90 were fully damaged in coastal districts.

Cyclone Tauktae caused damage to horticulture, houses and government buildings and also claimed 20 lives. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg had said that the compensation would be announced after the assessment was completed. His office announced on Tuesday that the cyclone-hit districts will be given compensation on the lines of the one given after cyclone Nisarg last year.

The state government had disbursed ₹725 crore towards the relief package for cyclone-hit districts last year. The Central government shared ₹268 crore out of it, against the demand of ₹1,065 crore by the state government.