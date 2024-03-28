Daily wager arrested for killing co-worker who forced him drink alcohol

MUMBAI: The Malad police on Tuesday arrested a daily-wage worker for allegedly killing his colleague who tried to force him to consume alcohol. HT Image

According to the police, the body of Uttam Chowdhary was found near Malad subway on Tuesday morning. After an autopsy revealed that he had died due to head injuries, a case of murder was registered against an unknown person. His body was then sent to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem and his daughter was informed about his death.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During investigation, the police scanned through CCTV footage of the area where the body was found and saw Chowdhury walking with a man wearing a blue shirt on Monday night. The person was identified as Krishna Kamlesh Yadav, 49, his co-worker, and he was traced and arrested on Tuesday evening.

Upon questioning Yadav, police learned that the two men had an argument on Monday night over consuming alcohol, after which Yadav hit Chowdhary on his head and fled, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“Yadav said that despite telling Chowdhary repeatedly that he did not consume alcohol, the latter kept forcing him. So he got irritated and assaulted Chowdhary,” said a police officer. Yadav confessed to the crime and said he had fled from the spot as he was scared, the officer added.