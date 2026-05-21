Dalit leaders divided over recording caste in census

MUMBAI: As the first phase of Census 2027 gathers pace, leaders of the Ambedkarite, or Dalit community, are divided over whether caste identities should be recorded during the second phase of the caste-based enumeration scheduled to begin next year. Dr BR Ambedkar is highly venerated among Dalits

Grandsons of Dalit leader Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are appealing to the community to mention their original caste in the caste column of the census form, while identifying themselves as ‘Buddhists’ in the column relating to religion. According to them, this would safeguard the social, political and financial benefits available to Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Another section of Ambedkarite scholars and social organisations have taken the opposite view. They argue that Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism to annihilate the caste system and establish the ideals of equality, liberty and fraternity. Any campaign that promotes caste identities runs contrary to the Dalit leader’s ideology and teachings.

The Bauddhajan Panchayat Samiti, headed by Anandraj Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Ambedkar, says Dalits must register their identity so that the Dalit population in India is accurately reflected in census data. It has urged the community to write “Buddhist” (Bauddha) in the religion column of the census form, mention their original caste or community – such as Mahar, Mang, Chambhar and Dhor – in the caste column, and record “Pali” as their language, citing its historical association with Buddhist traditions and teachings.

Bhimrao Ambedkar, a grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar and national president of the Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha, said registering caste in the census is “the need of the hour”. “We admit that Babasaheb Ambedkar did not believe in the caste system, but it is necessary to avail benefits offered to Scheduled Castes under Articles 340 and 341 of the Constitution. If castes are registered in the census, it will help ascertain the actual SC population and enable us to seek a revision of benefits available to the community,” he said.

“We expect reserved seats in the legislative assembly to rise to 39 from 29 and the number of Lok Sabha seats to increase to eight from five. Unless castes and sub-castes are registered, the enumeration process will be meaningless,” he added.

Bhimrao Ambedkar said the existing 13% reservation for SCs category is based on the 1971 Census and requires revision. “Census 2027 will establish the actual population of castes, people below the poverty line and several other indicators. The community needs to remain vigilant, otherwise it risks losing its benefits,” he said, adding that the campaign is important due to the state government’s proposed sub-classification of SCs.

Dalit activist Diwakar Shejwal said caste-based enumeration and Scheduled Caste identity are not mere administrative categories but instruments of representation, political participation, educational access, development funds and constitutional justice.

“Dr BR Ambedkar’s acceptance of Buddhism did not erase caste realities. Buddhism became a religious identity, while ‘Scheduled Caste’ remained a constitutional identity rooted in historical oppression. Victims of the caste hierarchy cannot simply abandon caste labels, because doing so risks losing legal safeguards, reservations, atrocity protections and political representation created to address systemic discrimination,” he said.

According to Shejwal, “Many Ambedkarites in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar did not initially convert to Buddhism fearing loss of SC benefits. After former prime minister VP Singh extended Scheduled Caste benefits to Buddhists, conversions increased, although the percentage remains low. If Buddhists begin recording caste in the census, the ongoing exercise could register nearly 100 million Buddhists in the SC category, according to rough estimates.”

He added that although a 1990 constitutional amendment extended SC benefits to Dalits, caste identification remains essential, as a community without caste records are often placed in the open category.

According to estimates, Maharashtra has a SC population of 12.87 million, made up of the Mahar community (most converted to Buddhism along with Dr Ambedkar in 1956), which accounts for 8.006 million, or 62.22%, while the Maang and Charmakar communities account for 2.48 million (19.34%) and 1.41 million (10.97%), respectively.

The movement has drawn opposition from organisations such as the Secular Movement and Secular Art Movement, which argue that Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism to dismantle caste. For Dalits, enumerating caste in the Census would revive the very caste structure that Ambedkar’s Dharmakranti (religious revolution) sought to bury.

They argue that Dr Ambedkar opposed reserved constituencies, citing instances where he and the Scheduled Castes Federation demanded their abolition. According to them, calls to increase reserved political constituencies go against the ideology of the Dalit leader and architect of the Indian Constitution.

Madhu Kamble, writer and Ambedkarite scholar, says, “The first argument made by supporters of caste registration is that if one writes only ‘Buddhist’ and does not mention caste, one will be removed from the Scheduled Caste category and lose reservation benefits in education and government jobs. This is incorrect. Under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Act, 1990, reservation protections remain available to Buddhists converted from formerly untouchable castes.”

He adds, “Another misleading claim is that Buddhists or Neo-Buddhists receive reservation only at the state level and not in central educational institutions or government jobs. This too is incorrect. Reservation for converted Buddhists was implemented in Maharashtra in 1962, and after the 1990 constitutional amendment, Buddhists became eligible for reservation at the central level as well.”

The Secular Movement and Secular Art Movement convened a meeting of like-minded people in Mumbai on Wednesday to oppose caste registration. Bharat Shelke, working president of the organisation, said a year-long awareness campaign is planned.

“First, we will train workers who will spread Babasaheb’s teachings of Dharmakranti, which had no place for the caste system. These workers will go to villages and make people aware of Babasaheb’s teachings and why a casteless social system should be adopted. Those insisting on caste registration are misleading the community on several counts,” he said.