Dark Twitter hints about action against Ajit Pawar lead to acrimony in the House
Mumbai A series of tweets by Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, set off a storm of speculation and also set the tone for Day One of the Assembly session.
On Monday, without naming former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Kamboj tweeted: “Irrigation scam should be investigated again which was closed in 2019 by Param Bir Singh.” The next tweet read: “Har har Mahadev, ab Tandav hoga” before going on claim that his strike rate was “100 per cent” when it came to exposing leaders of opposition. “Save this tweet,” he wrote. “One NCP Big-big leader will meet Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh soon.”
Expectedly, the opposition’s response was furious. Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the legislative council questioned how a BJP leader could know in advance about any potential action by the central agencies. “It shows how these agencies have been playing in the hands of BJP. It is nothing but a blatant attempt to threaten the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders.”
NCP leader and former minister Shashikant Shinde said Kamboj’s tweets on the eve of the new session were an attempt to silence the opposition. “They (the tweets) have come on the eve of the monsoon session which makes the intention of the BJP amply clear. There was clean chit given in the case long back. If the state government wants to reinvestigate the case, it is free to do so, but to threaten any leader with the imprisonment…This is unwarranted,” he said.
Ajit Pawar had been named in what’s now called the irrigation scam when he was irrigation minister in the Congress-NCP government headed by Vilasrao Deshmukh. The principal charge was of corruption in the contract given by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) and Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) to private contractors. The anti-corruption bureau began probing the scam after a huge outcry was raised by the opposition.
However, in December 2019, the ACB, which was then headed by Param Bir Singh, filed an affidavit in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that there was no material evidence found against Pawar and that the PILs and the civil applications should be disposed of by the court. This was when Pawar was sworn in as deputy in Devendra Fadanavis’s 80-hour government, and it did not change when MVA came to power where once again, Ajit Pawar was deputy CM. This despite the fact that the Comptroller and Auditor General in its 2011 report had pointed out several irregularities in the projects allotted by the state government. Singh was later made commissioner of Mumbai by the MVA government. Singh was later suspended for his alleged role in the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s home at Altamount Road.
BJP leaders said on Wednesday that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is expected to file for re-investigation of the irrigation scam. “Though the ACB had given a clean chit to the leader, the final verdict of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay court has not yet been given. The report submitted by the ACB in 2018 was contrary to the one submitted in 2019 and we may ask for re-investigation,” said the leader unwilling to be quoted.
-
Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire.
-
UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve. Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles.
-
Narcotic drugs’ stock with chemists to be restricted in Uttar Pradesh
LUCKNOW: As per a new regulation imposed by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, medicine traders in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to keep only a limited stock of narcotic drugs. For retailers, the limit is of 100 bottles of 100 ml at any given time. Limits have also been set for Clonazepam, Diazepam, Nitrazepam, Pentazocine and Buprenorphine. Doctors said this restriction would check medicine misuse. But traders had a different take.
-
Four arrested from Mirzapur dist for running job racket
The UP Special Task Force arrested four people from Mirzapur district for duping job aspirants by floating job recruitments in the postal department through a fake website, on Tuesday. In a press note issued by the UP STF, the officials said that the accused were identified as Umesh Kumar Yadav, Satyam Yadav, Bhawar Singh Pasi and Deep Chandra Sharma, all residents of Kaushambi.
-
Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens
Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”
