David and Goliath battle in Ahmednagar as first-time MLA takes on the Vikhe-Patil clan

AHMEDNAGAR: The electoral battle between Nilesh Lanke, 44 and Sujay Vikhe-Patil, 42, mirrors the mythical clash between David and Goliath. While the BJP’s Sujay is a sitting MP and fourth-generation politician from the mighty Vikhe-Patil family of Ahmednagar, the NCP (SP)’s Lanke is a small-time activist, who, however, surprised many when he won the Parner assembly seat in the district in 2019. Nilesh Lanke with Sharad Pawar during a rally in Shevgaon on April 28.

When the NCP was split by Ajit Pawar, Lanke joined his faction but returned to party founder Sharad Pawar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He has been running a spirited campaign, based on the narrative of a common man taking on the established giants of the constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“They have huge resources, institutions and the government at their disposal,” said Lanke. “I come from the lower strata and call myself a Dalit. I leave it to the people to make their choice: do they want a representative who will stand by them or one whom they cannot even telephone, let alone meet?”

Sujay, a neurosurgeon, has the backing of a family that presides over an empire of sugar factories, cooperative bodies and educational institutions. His father, Radhakrishna, is a senior politician and currently revenue minister of the state. His grandfather, Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil, was a union minister while his great-grandfather, Vithalrao Vikhe-Patil, formed the first cooperative sugar factory in Asia.

“I am aware that my opponent is trying to make this a fight between the established and the poor,” said Sujay. “Whether I am rich or not does not matter; what matters is what I am doing for the people. If you travel around my constituency, people themselves will tell you.” Sujay’s close aides also claim that Lanke has complaints against him of bullying industrialists in the Supe industrial area, a statement that the NCP (SP) candidate vehemently denies.

Adding to the piquancy of the contest is the long-time political rivalry between Sharad Pawar and the Vikhe-Patil family. Both Balasaheb as well as Radhakrishna never got along with Pawar. As a Congressman, Balasaheb had nursed ambitions of becoming CM and never accepted Pawar’s leadership like several other sugar baron-cum-politicians did. That put the duo on the warpath.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections could have changed this. The Ahmednagar seat was then with the Pawar-led undivided NCP and the Vikhe-Patils requested him to give it to the Congress as Sujay was keen to contest. Pawar refused. An attempt to make Sujay an NCP candidate too failed. Sujay then joined the BJP and trounced the NCP’s Sangram Jagtap by a margin of 2,81,526 votes.

The political arithmetic indicates that both sides have more or less equal strength. Of the six assembly segments under the constituency, two are with the BJP, one with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and two with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The sixth assembly segment was represented by Lanke, who resigned as MLA to join the NCP (SP).

According to NCP (SP) insiders, Pawar has got in touch with other sugar baron politicians inimical to the Vikhe-Patils, and sought their help for Lanke. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who hails from the same district, has been personally helping Lanke in his election management. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has been building a David-and-Goliath narrative to elicit support for Lanke.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, on his part, is pulling out all the stops to ensure re-election of his son. He has a well-oiled machinery, which has handled several Lok Sabha elections in the past. Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed a campaign rally for Sujay on May 7.

On the ground, the campaign has reached its peak, although rallies and padayatras are restricted due to the blazing heat. Manish Varkhele, a resident of Ahmednagar, said the contest was close but opined that the Vikhe-Patils would manage to win. “Lanke has surely created a buzz here but the Vikhe-Patils have a well-established system,” he said. “Defeating them will be very difficult. Besides, many people like us believe they have done a lot of developmental work in the district.”

There are a few issues that are significant in this election. The fallen prices of onions and the export duty imposed by the Centre on the crop has affected farmers, who still have unsold stocks which will perish when the rains begin. Milk prices are another issue. Then there is the effect of the Maratha reservation agitation.

Ashish Sudrik from Rahuri said that the farmers, who are in a majority in the constituency, would vote wisely. “The fallen prices of onions and the Centre’s decision to impose export duty has affected us,” he said. “Even the prices of milk have not been increased as demanded by us.”

Dnyanesh Kulkarni, a chartered accountant and columnist whose family runs a local Marathi newspaper called Samachar, said the campaign’s dominant issues were local ones such as onion and milk prices and Maratha reservation. “Vikhe-Patil is putting forth his work as an MP and also invoking the Modi factor while Lanke is trying to project himself as a poor man’s son who wants basic issues to be addressed,” he said. “It is going to be a close contest.”