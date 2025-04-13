Day 3 of tanker strike: Out of patience, and water

MUMBAI: On day three of the tanker operators’ indefinite agitation, residents in some parts of Mumbai stopped washing their clothes, saving whatever little water they have for more essential purposes. If the strike continues, they fear, they will altogether run out of drinking water as municipal supply is woefully inadequate in some housing societies, and corner stores are almost out of bottled water. Mumbai, India - April 10, 2025: Workers rest atop a water tanker during an indefinite strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), protesting civic body notices to private ring well and borewell owners. The strike has prompted Maharashtra politicians to seek intervention from the Centre in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Tanker operators, under the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), launched an indefinite agitation Thursday, when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to private well owners, where the tankers fill up. The notice directed well owners to follow Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) guidelines, which tanker owners claim are unfeasible.

Even though the BMC suspended its notice on Friday, tanker operators pressed ahead with their strike. They are demanding that the state urge the central government to amend the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) rules being enforced in Mumbai.

On Saturday, residents of Kanakia Rainforest building in Marol, which gets at least 20 to 30 tankers every day, are becoming increasingly desperate. “In the last couple of years, municipal supply has plummeted, and we have had to depend on tankers. Now we have to resort to bottled water,” said Manoj Ganguli, a resident.

The housing colony has 600 families, who lean heavily on tankers to meet their water needs. “Even though we have a sewage treatment plant for non-potable water, it is not sufficient. No one has washed their clothes since yesterday,” said Ganguli. “The general store in our area and the bottled water on delivery apps has started running out of stock.”

Approaching the BMC for reserved tankers yielded no results. “Being summer, the kids are at home, so the next few days, unless supply is resumed, will be challenging,” Ganguli said.

In Chandivali too, residents are struggling to cope. “We had asked the BMC to give us adequate water supply or make alternative arrangements for us, but to no avail,” said Mandeep Makkar, president of the Chandivali Residents Welfare Association.

“Our building is located at the end of the BMC’s pipeline and yet we have never had a water problem for 15 years. Now, suddenly, the BMC told us that we need a new water main with a larger diameter but this would cost us ₹5 lakh to sort out the water issue,” said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Lilum Lantana building in Nahar Amrit Shakti Nagar, Chandivali.

“Currently, we are using grey water, so we can flush our toilets but we are depending on bottled water for drinking and cooking,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, tanker operators are adamant. Ankur Sharma, spokesperson of MWTA, said, “We are prepared to obtain the NOCs but the authorities will have to take back the clause on maintaining an area of 200 sq m or more around private wells supplying tanker water. This is just not possible. Moreover, we cannot dig wells in places that have more space as groundwater percolation is poor.”

Sharma said the strike would continue until the authorities invite tanker operators for discussions and view the situation from their perspective. BMC officials were not available for comment.