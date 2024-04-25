Dead fish surface in Airoli creek; locals blame pollution, fumigation

NAVI MUMBAI: Thousands of dead fish have been surfacing in the Airoli creek since the beginning of this week, which residents allege is due to the release of chemical effluents into the water by industries and the fumigation of mangroves along the creek by the civic body. The development has dealt a heavy blow to the livelihood of fishermen in the area. Civic authorities, however, ruled out the possibility of industrial pollution, and said they had collected water samples to check why fish, crabs and prawns were washing up dead. Navi Mumbai, India - April 24, 2024:Thousands of dead fish surfacing at Airoli creek in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

“Apart from dead fish floating in the creek, several fish caught in our nets have also been found dead. Since they are not fit for consumption, they cannot be sold in the market,” said Dinkar Patil, a local fisherman.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The reduced availability of fish was like a nail in the coffin for fisherfolk in the area, he noted. “We have already suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees. We are approaching the authorities for compensation but everyone seems to be busy with election work,” said the fisherman.

“Some chemical industries in the MIDC belt do not treat their effluents and simply release them into the creek,” alleged local activist Nilesh Bankhile. These effluents raise the water temperature and reduce the oxygen level in water, leading to the death of fish and other marine species, he said.

Patil said dead fish had surfaced along the creek several times in the past as well, coinciding with the fumigation of mangroves. The chemicals sprayed to kill mosquitos are harmful for the fish, he said.

“The dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, but this water is muddy. So how can the mosquito breed here? Why is the administration hell bent on continuing with the practice,” he wondered.

Patil said the immersion of idols made using plaster of Paris and chemical paints into the creek added to the pollution, which also killed the fish. “There seems to be a ploy to grab land in the area by polluting the creek water and destroying the mangroves,” he said.

Following complaints by residents, a team of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials led by deputy regional officer Jayant Kadamand and including Ghansoli field officer Sachin Hadkar visited the Airoli creek to assess the situation.

“We collected water samples that have been sent to the lab to find out why dead fish are surfacing. Further action will be taken based on the test results,” said an official.

MPCB officials ruled out the possibility of industries releasing untreated effluents into the creek. “We are monitoring their activities constantly to ensure such things do not happen,” said the official.