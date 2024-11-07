Menu Explore
Declare holiday on Nov 20: BMC

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2024 07:46 AM IST

A press note issued by BMC on Wednesday said that all industrial houses, corporations, companies, orgnaisations and industries must declare a holiday on polling day

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and district election officer for Mumbai Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday said that all employees, workers, officers, managers need to be given a holiday on November 20, when Maharashtra will vote for the assembly elections.

Declare holiday on Nov 20: BMC

A press note issued by BMC on Wednesday said that all industrial houses, corporations, companies, orgnaisations and industries must declare a holiday on polling day whereas emergency workers must be given at least four hours off. Those who disobey the order could face punitive action, the press note added.

The election commission has, in the past, urged the state to increase voter turnout. It has also asked the BMC to undertake special programmes for voter awareness.

