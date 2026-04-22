MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday turned down the central government’s request for another month’s time to file its response to a petition seeking parity in death benefits for soldiers recruited under the Agniveer scheme who are killed in the line of duty.

Delay in replying to Agniveer death benefit parity plea ‘inconsiderate’

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“We find the said request to be a bit inconsiderate”, a division bench of justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten Venegavkar said while expressing disappointment over the lack of any response from the centre despite the passage of three months since a notice was issued by the court. It directed the central government to file its response within two weeks. Directions were also issued to the state government, and the ministry of defence, the chief of army staff and the department of ex-servicemen’s welfare to file a common affidavit in reply by May 7.

The judges were hearing a petition filed by the mother of Agniveer M Murali Naik, who was martyred in the cross-border shelling at Poonch during Operation Sindoor in May last year. In her petition, Jyothibai Shriram Naik highlighted that her son was recruited in 2023, and he was serving as an Agniveer with the 851 Light Regiment that specialises in providing artillery support on the battlefield.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition, filed through senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar along with advocates Sandesh More, Hemant Ghadigaonkar and Hitendra Gandhi, said that under the present policy framework, an Agniveer and his family are not entitled to any form of pension or lifelong family welfare benefits upon completion of service or in the event of death during service. The petition challenged the “operational consequences” of the Agnipath Scheme, saying it denies the families of Agniveer soldiers who die in the line of duty the same survivor benefits, financial security, and institutional honour that are accorded to families of regular soldiers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition, filed through senior advocate Prakash Ambedkar along with advocates Sandesh More, Hemant Ghadigaonkar and Hitendra Gandhi, said that under the present policy framework, an Agniveer and his family are not entitled to any form of pension or lifelong family welfare benefits upon completion of service or in the event of death during service. The petition challenged the “operational consequences” of the Agnipath Scheme, saying it denies the families of Agniveer soldiers who die in the line of duty the same survivor benefits, financial security, and institutional honour that are accorded to families of regular soldiers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing on Tuesday, the centre’s counsel sought some more time to respond to the plea, submitting that relevant documents had been sent to Delhi and Pune, and were now back in Mumbai for consideration. However, no instructions had been received from the concerned authority to file a reply yet, the lawyer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing on Tuesday, the centre’s counsel sought some more time to respond to the plea, submitting that relevant documents had been sent to Delhi and Pune, and were now back in Mumbai for consideration. However, no instructions had been received from the concerned authority to file a reply yet, the lawyer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Noting that a notice had been issued to the authorities on January 17, the court said, “If the respondent authorities are going in rounds, they (petitioner) will go in a tizzy. The petitioner is seeking urgency. You have to reply”.

The next hearing is scheduled on June 18.

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