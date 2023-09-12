Delayed supplementary exam results leaves 900 aspiring engineering students in limbo

Mumbai: The dream of approximately 900 aspiring engineering students in Maharashtra has been put on hold due to a delay in the results of their supplementary class 12 examinations. HT Image

Supplementary exam results were announced on August 28, while the process for admission to engineering colleges ended on August 25. As a result, these students have been left in limbo.

These students have now appealed to the education authorities to reopen the admission portal for a three-day window.

While many students achieved the required Common Entrance Test (CET) scores, they fell short of the stipulated minimum score in the PCM group of class 12 exams, in accordance with the established regulations.

Consequently, these students opted to appear for class improvement exams to improve their PCM scores and gain admission to engineering colleges.

A student from Shahapur said, “I need to score 120 marks in PCM in class 12, but I scored 118 and my CET percentile was above 90, so, I decided to appear for the supplementary examination, which is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in July. I appeared for the examination but due to heavy rain, one paper was postponed by 10 days and due to this, the result is also being delayed. And I missed the chance.”

This year, MSBSHSE conducted a class improvement examination between July 18 and August 8. However, due to heavy rains, some papers had to be rescheduled. The result was declared on August 28.

“In this examination, I secured the score that is required for engineering admission. When I approached the CET cell, I realised that the admission process for engineering ended on August 25,” said a student.

Another student from Thane said, “When I approached the engineering college, the principal told me that they have a vacancy but are not able to admit as the admission process has ended. After this, I approached the CET cell but did not receive any response from them.”

Taking up the students’ issue, senior senate member Supriya Karande said, “The CET cell must give a chance to these students. These students have cleared the CET as well as fulfilled the criteria for minimum marks. If the result of a supplementary examination is declared late, why should a student be punished?

“I will be meeting the commissioner of the CET cell on Tuesday and requesting that they consider these students for admission.”

Pointing out the academic calendar given by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Karande said, “As per the schedule given by the AICTE, an apex body for technical education, September 15 is the last date up to which first-year students can be admitted against vacancies. With this CET cell, we can give a chance to these students.”

Meanwhile, Mahendra Warbhuwan, commissioner of the state CET cell, said, “We received a request from the students about this. But to regularise the admission schedule this year, we published our admission program long ago, and as per this, the academic year has also started. So, it is not possible to admit this student at this stage.”

