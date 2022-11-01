Delhi mass religious conversion: BR Ambedkar’s kin to protest against ‘proscribing’ vows

Mumbai: Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandsons – Prakash Ambedkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar – will hold a ‘Dhamma Adhiveshan’ as a form of protest at Nanded on November 5. This comes after the forced resignation of a minister – Rajendra Pal Gautam – from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was present in a ‘mass religious conversion’ to Buddhism in Delhi which saw a pledge (22 vows) being taken against worshipping Hindu deities.

This led to flak from the BJP and Hindutva groups, which accused the AAP of hurting sentiments. Gautam allegedly received death threats and eventually resigned. Prakash and Bhimrao claimed that there were moves to proscribe the 22 vows administered by Dr Ambedkar to his followers while renouncing Hinduism.

These 22 oaths include pledges that followers of Buddhism will not have faith in gods like Brahma, Vishnu or Shiva, not worship Rama, Krishna, Gauri, Ganpati and other deities, and believe in the equality of men.

They were originally taken by Dr Ambedkar and administered to his followers when they renounced Hinduism and converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, at Nagpur. They have also been read out in other mass conversion events.

“A Dhamma diksha event was held recently (in Delhi). Here, the 22 oaths were read out. There is a nationwide furore over these 22 pledges. The Vedic Hindu groups and their representatives have sought a ban on these 22 oaths,” said Prakash, former Lok Sabha MP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president.

He added this ban may not be imposed till the Gujarat elections are over.

“But, after these polls are through, there is a chance that these 22 pledges may be banned,” said Prakash. Hence, the conclave was being organised at Nanded he said, stressing that “the danger bell has already rung.”

“There is an attempt to create ire against these 22 pledges, especially in North India. This is against the Constitution,” said Bhimrao, who is also the working president of the Buddhist Society of India.

The body has Prakash and Bhimrao Ambedkar’s mother, Meeratai Yashwant Ambedkar, as the president.

“Right to religion is a fundamental right as enshrined in the Constitution. Any individual, who is a major, has the right to choose his or her religion,” added Bhimrao.

He said that they expect around 70,000 people to attend the public meeting at Nanded. Apart from Neo-Buddhists (erstwhile Mahars who converted to Buddhism with Dr Ambedkar), this would also include Buddhists from Dalit communities like the Charmakars and Matangs.

The 22 pledges will also be read out there.

These pledges were part of the ‘Dhamma Diksha’ ceremony to ensure that Buddhists did not regress to adopting Hindu practices. As Dr Ambedkar wrote to D.Wali Singh, General Secretary, Maha Bodhi Society, Calcutta, on February 16 1955: “The so-called Buddhist laity, besides worshipping the Buddha, also continued to worship other Gods and Goddesses which were set up by the Brahmins to destroy Buddhism.”

“Buddhism disappeared from India largely because of this wavering attitude of the laity,” he wrote, adding that for Buddhism to be firmly established in India, the laity must exclusively be tied up to it.