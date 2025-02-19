MUMBAI: Three security guards sustained injuries after a drunk driver hit them with his car, allegedly angered when he was denied entry into a building at Mira Road on Tuesday morning. The driver is yet to be identified, however, the two passengers who were in the car were identified as Kashish Gupta and Akshit Gupta, said a police officer. All three are absconding. Denied entry, drunken driver injures three security guards in Mira Road

The incident took place outside Barcelona, a housing complex in the J P North area of Mira Road, where security guards allow entry of visitors only after a thorough inquiry. According to the Kashigaon police, at 7 am on Tuesday, a car approached the building entrance. The guards stopped them at the main entrance of the building to ask them where they wanted to go.

Rajkishor Singh, one of the security guards, told the police that there were three occupants inside the vehicle, and they seemed to be in a drunken state. The driver began shouting and hurling abuses at the guards. “One of the other passengers in the car brandished a country-made pistol to intimidate the guards. When we told them they were not allowed inside, the driver got angry and tried to hit us with the vehicle,” Singh said. The driver injured three guards, who had to be rushed to the hospital.

“If something were to happen to us while doing our jobs, our families would have lost the sole breadwinners and left to fend for themselves,” said Singh.

Once the accused realised the situation was getting out of hand, he fled with the car. The entire incident was recorded on one of the security guard’s mobile phone and a nearby CCTV camera.

A case was registered against three accused, who were identified using the number plate, at the Kashigaon Police Station under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, said a police officer.

“The accused are absconding, and we are tracing them,” said Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police.

The police said the driver had allegedly brushed past a school bus as well before entering the building premises.