Desperate flat buyers to stage dharna for OCs on Sept 14
Mumbai On September 5, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Kherwadi Police Station received copies of a letter addressed to MHADA CEO in which three flat buyers’ associations have expressed their intent to stage a peaceful protest on September 14. Copies of this letter are with Hindustan Times.
Signed by representatives of the buyers’ associations of three residential complexes at Goregaon’s Patra Chawl – viz., Ekta Tripolis, Kalpataru Radiance and Sangam Lifespaces – the letter states that the groups, together, represent 1,700 flat buyers. Although the buildings are ready for possession, the occupation certificates have been held back due to the dispute around the plot.
The issue concerns the terms on which the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority handed over redevelopment rights of the Goregaon chawl to Guru Ashish Constructions Ltd (GACPL) in 2008. On the basis of that agreement with MHADA, GACPL sold part of the development rights of the plot to various builders, including Ekta, Kalpataru and Sangam. GACPL was subsequently declared insolvent and as it then effectively reneged on its end of the deal – i.e., to rehouse the original tenants of this land in return for the development rights of the plot – MHADA called into question all the other deals GACPL had struck on the basis of its original commitment to MHADA.
‘It has been 8 years; we have been waiting for possession of our homes…Our dreams have been shattered,’ says the letter issued jointly by the three flat buyers’ groups. Through it, the buyers’ associations have notified the authorities about the ‘dharna’ they plan to hold at 12 noon, next Wednesday. Representatives of the groups told Hindustan Times the protest is slated to be held outside the MHADA building at Kalanagar in Bandra East and that social media campaigns are also being planned by independent residents to draw attention to this.
Dharmesh Padmanabhan, who holds a senior leadership position with a MNC and has booked a flat in Ekta Tripolis, told Hindustan Times, ‘Some 8,500 middle income taxpayers are waiting to move into these 1,700 flats. And we have collectively shelled out about ₹500 cr towards GST and ₹200 cr towards stamp duty’. Padmanabhan believes the amounts paid to authorities should afford flat buyers some protection. ‘We are expecting over 250 people to attend the protest. We hope Devendra Fadnavis will come and meet us at the dharna and that he will urge MHADA to issue our OC post haste so we can move in by the auspicious occasion Dusshera.’
Kherwadi Police Station accepted the letter and simultaneously issued a notice to remind the groups that section 149 of the CrPC will apply. The section provides that police officers may act to prevent cognizable offenses at unlawful gatherings.
‘It puts a lot of pressure on us, but we have no alternative,’ Padmanabhan said. ‘What else can we do? We cannot move into our homes, for no fault of ours. Every day, we lose interest on that hard-earned money, and many are also continuing to pay EMIs on loans they took to pay for these homes.’
The flat buyers’ representatives said the home buyers now have their hopes pegged on MHADA, CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. ‘Our buildings have already been constructed; we just need permission to move in.’
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
