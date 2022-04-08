Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) vicinity for causing environmental pollution.
Out of the 93 companies that were asked to close for not following norms, 19 of them were shut while 37 are under the process of closure, said MPCB officials. The remaining are under the MPCB’s watch
Residents, however, claim that there is still no respite from pollution despite the action.
On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Several residents complained of suffocation and eye irritation. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
Upendra Kulkarni, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Kalyan division, said, “Following the complaint, we inspected the area. There was no toxic smell in the area but yes, the water turned blue in colour. We have served closure notices to two units in the vicinity for releasing the effluents that led to the water turning blue in colour.
“We conduct regular checking and investigation as per the findings during the visits by the staff. In two years, 93 companies have been served closure notices.”
In Dombivli MIDC, the residents had complained about streets turning pink in colour, nullah water changing colours and releasing toxic fumes on several occasions.
“The closure notice given to the factories does not make sense because the companies just do an eye wash by following norms for some period and later again, they are back to polluting the water bodies. The MPCB should, instead, not provide water and electricity supply. Even if the company complies with the norms, the board should keep a regular watch on them,” said Shailesh Dhatrak, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Dombivli MIDC.
“The nullah flowing in Khambalpada releases a toxic smell most of the time. Recently, in February, the colour of the nullah water turned white. People had protested against the pollution. However, all these have fallen on deaf ears. We want the authorities to wake up and ensure the water bodies are not polluted by these factories,” said Kalu Komaskar, social activist and a resident of Khambalpada.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
-
Fuelled by price hike: Delhiites vs cabbies, auto drivers
A crisp 2,000 rupee note would have filled one's vehicle with about 22 litres of petrol just 15 days ago, now it will get your fuel tank just a little above 19. Social media, in fact, is fraught with cab riders complaining about AC not being turned on, whereas cabbies rue consecutive petrol and CNG price hikes.
-
Gurugram cops host meet aimed at better interstate coordination to curb crime
The Gurugram police hosted the 8th Northern Region Police Coordination Committee meeting held between the senior functionaries of police and Central Armed Police Forces on Thursday to enhance interstate coordination and discuss various issues, including drug trafficking and criminals operating in the region, strengthening police coordination, effectively curbing crime and addressing policing issues across north Indian states.
-
Teachers go all out to ease students into offline mode in Thane schools
Swastika Pawar, a Class 4 student and resident of Kasheli village in Thane, found it difficult to read books of even Class 2 post pandemic. This had a great impact on her reading and writing abilities. Since the start of offline school, the teacher in the Zilla Parishad school at Kasheli is helping her to cope with studies. Teachers have come together to help students with their academics.
-
Karauli clashes: Rajasthan govt orders probe, wants report within 15 days
The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative probe into clashes that broke out in Karauli last week and left at least 35 people injured. The report would have to be submitted within 15 days, reported news agency ANI. Forty-six people were arrested while seven others were detained by the Rajasthan Police on Monday for interrogation in connection with the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics