Despite win, warning bells for Shiv Sena-BJP in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Despite the victory of Mahayuti candidate Naresh Mhaske of Shiv Sena in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, defeating two-time sitting MP Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (UBT), there is reason for concern for the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Navi Mumbai. The lead in both assembly constituencies of the city has drastically reduced by around 75%. CM Eknath Shinde feeds sweets to Sena's Naresh Mhaske(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

With the assembly and civic elections on the horizon, the victory margin leaves little room for complacency for the alliance partners, who have a history of differences in the region.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has lost top leaders in the city, will have to work much harder to regain its foothold. Despite the support of the Congress and NCP, it couldn't repeat its previous performance.

Both assembly constituencies of Airoli and Belapur are represented by BJP MLAs, former minister Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre, respectively. The duo had won comfortably by huge margins of 78,491 and 43,597 in 2019 when the BJP was supported by the united Shiv Sena.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti candidate of the united Shiv Sena, Vichare, had a lead of 84,087 votes in Navi Mumbai. Now, Mhaske has a lead of just 22,047, a reduction of 62,040 votes. In the Airoli segment, the lead is 9,735 votes against 44,362 earlier, and in the Belapur segment, 12,312 against 39,724 in 2019. Vichare led in 303 booths, while Mhaske topped in 506.

The reduced lead, despite Navi Mumbai being a stronghold of Naik and the Shiv Sena's top leaders in the city shifting to Eknath Shinde's camp, has surprised many.

There were doubts about whether the Naiks would support Mhaske, as they have a history of differences with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Former MP Sanjeev Naik was a claimant to the candidature. The local BJP leaders had even revolted against Mhaske and submitted their resignations. However, BJP city chief Sandeep Naik, Ganesh Naik's younger son, ensured that the party supported Mhaske by campaigning extensively for him and ensuring the Naiks were present for all the roadshows.

The political parties, especially the Shiv Sena and the BJP, are busy analysing the results booth-wise.

"The fact remains that the city has stood by Eknath Shinde despite all propaganda and ensured Mhaske's win," said Shiv Sena Upneta Vijay Nahata, who handled the campaign in the city.

He added, "We definitely had much higher expectations as both Shiv Sena and BJP are strong in the region, and all alliance partners worked for the candidate. The results are a wake-up call for us all and show that we cannot be complacent. We are analysing the results to find out how we can better our performance in future elections."

Kishore Patkar, Shiv Sena city Sampark Pramukh, said, "Despite being a new candidate for the city, Mhaske has taken the lead. The city has reposed faith in our leader Eknath Shinde, and that is important. Every election is different. We are confident we shall emerge even stronger in the elections ahead."

Commenting on the result, former MLA Sandeep Naik said, "We had just 16 days for campaigning for a candidate who is not of BJP or from the city. Navi Mumbai has actually bucked the trend witnessed in Maharashtra and done damage control. Despite the symbol not being 'lotus', Navi Mumbai has done well for the Mahayuti candidate. Even in Thane assembly, the margin has reduced by 50%."

He added, "For the assembly elections, we are of course analysing the voting pattern and which section has supported us and which is upset. It is obvious that we need to unite well and contest."

Naresh Mhaske said, "There was propaganda that I will not get any votes in Navi Mumbai. However, Navi Mumbai residents have given me a lead here, which says it all."