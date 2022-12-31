Dharavi revamp: Govt to accommodate ineligible tenements in rental housing

Nagpur: The state government assured the Dharavi residents to accommodate even ineligible tenants in the rental housing scheme.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that though 46,191 residential and 12,974 non-residential residents are eligible in the redevelopment of Dharavi, all of them will be accommodated in the project.

He was replying to a debate raised through calling attention by Varsha Gaikwad in the legislative Assembly. “The tenements measuring less than 300 square feet are eligible for 405 sqft, while the ones with more than 750 sqft will get 1,000 sqft by extending them the benefit of fungible floor space index (FSI),” he said.

Fadnavis said that though the tenements after 2011 are not eligible for the project, they will not be displaced. “The slums prior to 2001 are given free houses and the ones between 2001 and 2011 are given the construction cost. To accommodate the hutments that came up after 2011, we are implementing the rental housing scheme. The houses will be transferred to them after a few years,” he said.

The Dy CM said, “The project has the provision of a common facility centre for industries in Dharavi to improve working conditions. The industries will be given tax holidays for five years from the possession of the new premises. We are also considering a corpus for the residential building,” he said.

Gaikwad had raised doubts over the allotment of the tender at lower price than the allotment in 2018 and changes in the conditions for the bidders. Replying to this, the deputy CM said, “The conditions were tweaked after consultation with the leading players in this sector. We could get the bidder because of weeding out of the impractical conditions in the tender. We have got the possession of 47-acre Railway land. The additional land will help us to allot the houses without displacing the eligible residents,” he said.

Additional FSI for 389 buildings

Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced an additional FSI and fungible FSI for 389 old and dilapidated Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) buildings in Mumbai. Shinde said that the 389 buildings do not qualify for the redevelopment as they were redeveloped by the Mhada in the past. “To make them qualify for redevelopment by private builders, we have inserted an additional sub section in rule 33 of the development control rule. The buildings will now be eligible for FSI 3 with an additional 35% fungible FSI. This will prove to be a boon for more than 1.5 lakh people living in 30,000 tenements in these building,” Shinde said.

