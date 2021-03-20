IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dharavi sees 62% jump in Covid-19 cases in March as compared to Feb
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Dharavi sees 62% jump in Covid-19 cases in March as compared to Feb

  • The spike in cases in this slum sprawl, which is spread over 2.5 sq km of area, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities, although they say that they are better prepared this year to tackle the situation as compared to last year when the outbreak had started.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, has reported 272 coronavirus cases so far in the month of March as against the entire February's infection count of 168, a rise of 62 per cent, civic officials said on Saturday.

The spike in cases in this slum sprawl, which is spread over 2.5 sq km of area, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities, although they say that they are better prepared this year to tackle the situation as compared to last year when the outbreak had started.

The officials said that the number of single-day cases in Dharavi, which had started steadily going up since February, has witnessed a significant jump starting this month.

Till March 19, it has reported 272 cases.

The officials said that the cases being reported now are scattered across the slum and not concentrated in any particular pocket.

Dharavi currently has 72 active Covid-19 cases. Of the total number of 4,133 patients so far, 3,745 have recovered, while 316 have died due to the infection.

Around 6.5 lakh people live in Dharavi, with a population density of 2,27,136 per sq km. Maintaining social distancing there is a tough task, as families of eight to 10 members live in 10x10 hutments and residents have to walk along narrow lanes lined with crowded tenements on either side.

This slum is also home to several small-scale leather, pottery and textile manufacturing units.

The first Covid-19 patient in Dharavi was found on April 1 last year, about 20 days after the city reported its first case. Thereafter, the daily case count in Dharavi kept rising and it was declared as Covid-19 hotspot.

In the first week of May last year, it had reported 94 cases in a single day, its highest daily count. However, the number started going down gradually from the following month.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the daily number of cases from Dharavi went down significantly from November and it even did not report any case a few days in January and February.

In the last four months, the slum hardly reported any double-digit daily growth in cases. The highest single-day count during this entire period came on on February 16, when it recorded 16 new cases.

A number of steps, including proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support, the authorities had managed to flatten the curve of viral spread. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) took cognisance of the efforts and praised the "Dharavi pattern".

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC's G-North ward that houses Dharavi, said that the number of Covid-19 cases in this slum are rising due to "pro-active testing and screening", but the situation is quite different from last year and fully under control.

"Last year, when there was an outbreak of Covid-19 in Dharavi, there were limitations on testing and reports were getting delayed. Now, there are no such constraints as ample number of testing kits are available and we could do on-the- spot testing of all the traced contracts of a positive patient," he said.

He said that besides focusing on early contact-tracing and screening of people in Dharavi, they are also focusing on speedy vaccination of vulnerable people, like senior citizens and the people with co-morbidities, to keep the number of fatalities under control.

"Though the cases are rising fast, the fatalities are quite less. We are focusing on vulnerable people like senior citizens and those with the co-morbidities," he said, adding that they are going to start a new vaccination centre with five booths at Dharavi, where at least 1,000 people will be vaccinated per day.

"We are detecting the cases at early stages enabling them for early treatment. As per the data, 70 per cent cases are asymptomatic and either home quarantined or institutional quarantined," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us covid-19 fatality covid-19 in dharavi mumbai coronavirus + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Dharavi sees 62% jump in Covid-19 cases in March as compared to Feb

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • The spike in cases in this slum sprawl, which is spread over 2.5 sq km of area, has set alarm bells ringing for the authorities, although they say that they are better prepared this year to tackle the situation as compared to last year when the outbreak had started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, March 19 (ANI): A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Maharashtra, March 19 (ANI): A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 25K cases again

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Mumbai: With 25,681 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported over 25,000 infections for a second day on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai on Wednesday, as Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra.(PTI Photo)
A healthcare worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai on Wednesday, as Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra.(PTI Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 tests to be doubled to 50k per day in Mumbai: All you need to know

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The decision comes as Maharashtra's daily infection tally reached 25,681, while recoveries were at 14,400 and fresh deaths at 70 on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshmukh leaves after meeting the NCP's cabinet ministers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
NCP leader and state home minister Anil Deshmukh leaves after meeting the NCP's cabinet ministers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Spotlight on Deshmukh as Vaze case strains ties

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:01 AM IST
  • Deshmukh’s own position in the government came under a cloud as the state home minister met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday at the latter’s Delhi residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaze row: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh meets NCP chief Pawar, says have not resigned

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Deshmukh reached Pawar’s Delhi residence in the morning and the meeting between both the leaders lasted for over an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 25,000 Covid cases again

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Mumbai recorded its highest spike with 3,063 new cases. Mumbai has never seen more than 3,000 cases reported in a day since the start of the pandemic in March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PMLA cases totally independent of base offences: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:10 AM IST
In an important ruling, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday held that investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, are totally independent of the scheduled base offences and ED can continue the probe even if the base offences are closed, compounded or quashed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Has FASTag been implemented correctly, Bombay HC asks Centre

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The court also sought to know from the government whether cars not having FASTags would be deemed illegal, and asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the same and posted hearing to April 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air quality in the city, meanwhile, entered the moderate category after at least five days, with an air quality index (AQI) of 197. (HT FILE)
Air quality in the city, meanwhile, entered the moderate category after at least five days, with an air quality index (AQI) of 197. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai may see brief respite from heat this weekend

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:06 AM IST
As per official forecasts, daytime temperature may drop further to 32 degrees Celsius over the weekend, before starting to rise again around March 24.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT FILE)
The Supreme Court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Supreme Court collegium clears 13 names for Bombay HC judges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) is all set to get 13 new judges after the Supreme Court (SC) collegium, in its meeting held on March 19, decided to elevate nine advocates and four lower judiciary officers to the post of high court (HC) judges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

81% seats reserved for ST students in PhD courses vacant in 16 IITs

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:59 AM IST
In 2020-21, 82% seats reserved for STs were vacant in these IITs, whereas 80 seats were vacant in 2019-20. Of the seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category students, 61% were vacant in 2020-21 and 62% in 2019-20. Almost half the seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) were vacant in both the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Key challenges of conducting SSC, HSC exams during the pandemic

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021; SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20 With nearly 33 lakh students appearing for the exams every year, the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams are conducted across 9 divisions in Maharashtra every year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut. (HT FILE )
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power firms get notice over Sanjay Raut’s flight trips

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Registrar of Companies (ROC) has slapped notices on MSEB Holding Company Limited (MSEBHCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco), asking them to clarify about the expenditure incurred for the number of air trips of energy minister Nitin Raut by chartered flights last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a mural spreading awareness about Covid-19 at Khar. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A man walks past a mural spreading awareness about Covid-19 at Khar. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 3,063 new cases, BMC to intensify vaccination

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:49 AM IST
With 3,063 new Covid-19 cases detected in Mumbai in a single day, the city on Friday breached the 3,000 cases mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the city on March 11 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker conducts the screening of passengers after they arrived via a train, at Dadar station. (PTI)
Health worker conducts the screening of passengers after they arrived via a train, at Dadar station. (PTI)
mumbai news

After TTE tests positive fro Covid-19, Railways share passenger details

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Days after a train ticket examiner (TTE) onboard the Pushpak Express operating between Lucknow and Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, the railways have given details of passengers travelling on the train to the district magistrate (DM) for contact tracing
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP