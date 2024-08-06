 Diamond bourse complains of congestion in BKC | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diamond bourse complains of congestion in BKC

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Ongoing work on metro lines has reduced the space available on roads considerably, causing frequent traffic snarls, the letter noted

Mumbai: The Bharat Diamond Bourse on Monday wrote to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) urging the agency to resolve serious infrastructure and traffic issues in block G of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Bharat Diamond Bourse is located in block G of Bandra Kurla Complex
Bharat Diamond Bourse is located in block G of Bandra Kurla Complex

“With an average daily footfall of 80,000 and vehicular influx of 9,000 we are compelled to highlight the critical infrastructure challenges that are adversely impacting our operations,” stated the letter written to MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee. Ongoing work on metro lines has reduced the space available on roads considerably, causing frequent traffic snarls, the letter noted.

State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha too wrote to the MMRDA on Monday, urging the authority to address the problem. “As the guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, I have been discussing this issue with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months,” wrote Lodha, urging MMRDA to reintegrate bicycle lanes with the road, and create a separate cycling track in BKC that cyclists can use safely. He also urged MMRDA to optimise barriers used for Metro work so that they occupy the least possible space. MMRDA should also start special buses from Bandra station to BKC to reduce overcrowding of taxis and autorickshaws, he stated.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Diamond bourse complains of congestion in BKC
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On