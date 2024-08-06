Diamond bourse complains of congestion in BKC

Mumbai: The Bharat Diamond Bourse on Monday wrote to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) urging the agency to resolve serious infrastructure and traffic issues in block G of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Bharat Diamond Bourse is located in block G of Bandra Kurla Complex

“With an average daily footfall of 80,000 and vehicular influx of 9,000 we are compelled to highlight the critical infrastructure challenges that are adversely impacting our operations,” stated the letter written to MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee. Ongoing work on metro lines has reduced the space available on roads considerably, causing frequent traffic snarls, the letter noted.

State minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha too wrote to the MMRDA on Monday, urging the authority to address the problem. “As the guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, I have been discussing this issue with concerned citizens and officials for the past six months,” wrote Lodha, urging MMRDA to reintegrate bicycle lanes with the road, and create a separate cycling track in BKC that cyclists can use safely. He also urged MMRDA to optimise barriers used for Metro work so that they occupy the least possible space. MMRDA should also start special buses from Bandra station to BKC to reduce overcrowding of taxis and autorickshaws, he stated.