Dip in supply of 1 BHK flats in city, MMR

Mumbai: The supply of one-bedroom apartments in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has dwindled in the first two quarters of the current financial year (FY) compared to FY2025, research by Liases Foras, a non-brokerage real estate firm, shows. While 38,717 one bedroom apartments became available in FY2025, in the first two quarters of FY2026, only 25,993 new one bedroom flats were added to the available housing stock, according to data from Liases Foras.

Sale of one bedroom flats also dipped during the first two quarters of the current financial year – from 14,957 flats in Mumbai in FY25 to 3,727 flats in the first two quarters of FY26; and from 70,580 flats in the MMR in FY25 to 18,275 flats in FY26 so far.

The shift was owing to factors like higher pricing for smaller spaces, long-term settlement plans and increasing work-from-home culture, a report from Liases Foras said.

“It is the peripheral areas of Mumbai like Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Ulwe, Palaspe, etc where one BHKs are the predominant type,” Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras said.

According to Anarock Property Consultants, another real estate broking firm, there is a growing preference among people in Mumbai and MMR region for three bedroom flats.

Hammad Khan, founder of Mighty Infra Builders & Developers, says that pricing is one of the crucial factors apart from the shrinking size of apartments in Mumbai.

“A few decades ago, one BHK flats were big enough with an area of 600 sq ft but now, these have shrunk to a range of 350 to 425 sq ft. Now, if a developer constructs a 1 BHK in the range of over 500 - 600 sq ft, people will not buy the same. Now, 2 BHKs are being adjusted within 550 - 600 sq ft and marketed as smart two BHKs,” Khan said, adding that people would prefer buying a smaller two BHK than a big one BHK.