Direct flight between Mumbai, Solapur

Mumbai: Solapur in western Maharashtra will be connected via air to Mumbai as Star Air, a private airline, has announced the launch of direct flights between the two cities from October 15. The inaugural flight from Mumbai to Solapur will be flagged off by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Flights from Mumbai will depart at 12:50pm and reach Solapur at 2.10pm. Return flights will depart Solapur at 2.40pm and arrive in Mumbai at 3:45pm. The flights, with tickets priced at ₹3,999 for a one-way trip, will operate under the state regional connectivity scheme four days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – enhancing connectivity, supporting regional economic growth, and catering to business and leisure travellers.

“Solapur will be the 31st city on our growing network,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial and marketing officer, Star Air. “Solapur is an important hub for industry, education, and culture, and this new service will not only save travellers time but also strengthen trade and tourism ties with Mumbai.”