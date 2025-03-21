Disha Salian death: Mahayuti divided over targeting Aaditya

MUMBAI: Only hours after the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena demanded the arrest of Aaditya Thackeray in the now controversial death of Disha Salian, the young Sena (UBT) leader is winning support from Mahayuti allies, and even some BJP and Sena legislators. Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders stage a protest over the June 2020 accidental death case of Disha Salian during the Budget session of Maharashtra Assembly (PTI)

“One should avoid saying things that can ruin someone’s life,” cautioned senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar. He said there is no point targeting a leader simply because he is from the opposition, at least not until the matter is decided in court. “Was there any pressure on the Salian family? Is there any evidence that can prove the claim,” he asked.

Disha Salian, a celebrity PR manager, fell to her death from a Mumbai high-rise in June 2020. Although police have recorded her death as accidental, the 28-year-old’s father Satish Salian now claims she was raped and murdered, and there was a politically orchestrated cover-up. Salian plans to move the Bombay High Court, seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against Thackeray as he, a couple of Bollywood actors, Disha, and her friends had partied together a few days before her death.

This provided fodder for the BJP and Sena to target the opposition Sena (UBT) leader. They have levelled serious allegations against Thackeray and also accused the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of covering up the facts leading to Disha’s death.

Thackeray has denied any link to the case but, on Thursday, the BJP and Sena had the Sena (UBT) leader in the crosshairs and aggressively demanded his arrest. However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a key ally of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance government, felt it was up to the court to decide the matter (Disha’s father plans to approach the Bombay High Court). NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he didn’t see the need for Thackeray’s arrest.

The NCP has, pointedly, distanced itself from the issue. On Thursday, as BJP and Sena legislators created a ruckus in both houses of the legislature, NCP legislators refused to join in. NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said an investigation had been conducted into Disha’s death during MVA rule and the party doesn’t believe any action against Thackeray is necessary. “Although our sympathy is with Salian’s father, we do not think Aaditya’s resignation or arrest is necessary,” Paranjpe said.

“The victim’s family has every right to demand a re-investigation or question the previous probe. It is up to the high court to decide whether a re-investigation is required or a probe conducted by the Mumbai police was adequate,” he added.

Another ally of the BJP supporting Thackeray is the Union minister Ramdas Athawale, chief of the Republican Party of India (A). “I personally do not believe that Aaditya Thackeray is involved in the case as he is the son of Uddhav Thackeray and grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he remarked.

Athawale said he supported a fresh investigation, if that’s what Disha’s father wanted. “The complaint made by her parents needs to be investigated but we do not approve of targeting someone from the opposition parties.”

Thackeray also received unexpected support from Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA from the ruling Shiv Sena. Gaikwad said the investigation did not find any involvement from Thackeray. “The CID already investigated the case and found no involvement of any political leader,” he said.